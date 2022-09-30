Ascent Resources Using Methane Detection Lasers for MiQ Certification

OKLAHOMA CITY & BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ascent Resources – Utica, LLC (“Ascent”) recently announced that nearly all of its natural gas production had achieved the top Grade A certification under the MiQ methane emissions standard. As part of its certification, Ascent has partnered with Bridger Photonics (“Bridger”), a Montana-based company that utilizes aerial methane detecting technology, Gas Mapping LiDAR™, to detect, locate, and quantify methane emissions.

Ascent is one of the largest privately held exploration and production companies in the United States in terms of asset size and net production and is the largest producer of natural gas in the state of Ohio. The company places a strong emphasis on responsible operations, and participated in Cheniere Energy’s quantification, monitoring, reporting, and verification (QMRV) research and development project to more thoroughly understand emissions and detection technologies associated with the upstream natural gas and oil production sector. Ascent also participates in other responsibly sourced gas (RSG) opportunities in addition to certifying its production with MiQ.

Aerial methane detecting technologies like Gas Mapping LiDAR have grown in popularity with operators due to their ability to detect emissions more efficiently than alternative methodologies. After each scan, Bridger provides Ascent with a digital map that includes methane plume imagery, emission size and concentration, and GPS coordinates of every detected emission. “Ascent is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable energy that is responsibly sourced. That foundational principle enabled us to achieve multiple top-tier third party certifications and we expect that our work with Bridger will further enhance our existing emissions detection and elimination efforts in a cost-effective way,” said Keith Yankowsky, Chief Operating Officer at Ascent.

“Ascent is focused on its ESG initiatives and taking the steps to meaningfully reduce its emissions. We’re excited to partner with Ascent and provide actionable data that will help them reach their sustainability goals,” stated Bridger’s VP of Operations, Ben Losby. The first scans will begin this week, with the subsequent flights occurring quarterly so that Ascent can ensure it maintains the requirements for MiQ’s gas certification standards.

About Ascent Resources:

Ascent is one of the largest private producers of natural gas in the United States and is focused on acquiring, developing, producing, and operating natural gas and oil properties located in the Utica Shale in eastern Ohio. With a continued focus on good corporate citizenship, Ascent is committed to delivering low-cost clean-burning energy to our country and the world, while reducing environmental impacts. For more information, visit www.ascentresources.com.

About Bridger Photonics, Inc.

Located in Bozeman, Montana, Bridger Photonics provides aerial methane detection, localization, and quantification across the entire natural gas value chain. Bridger’s mission is to enable clean, safe, and streamlined oil and gas operations by providing actionable data for methane emissions reduction. For more information, see www.bridgerphotonics.com.

