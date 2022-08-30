AscellaHealth Family of Companies is Founding Sponsor of Inaugural Gene Therapy and Specialty Pharmacy Awareness Month, September 2022

BERWYN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The AscellaHealth Family of Companies, including AscellaHealth, a global healthcare and specialty pharmacy solutions company, and subsidiaries Optime Care and Terebellum, announces its founding sponsorship of the inaugural Gene Therapy and Specialty Pharmacy Awareness Month, September 2022, which was accepted for inclusion in the annual Calendar of Health Observances & Recognition Days, published by The Society for Health Care Strategy & Market Development (SHSMD) of the American Hospital Association. This annual observance creates an important platform for patients, payers, life science manufacturers, and providers– all stakeholders in the Specialty Pharmacy (SP) care continuum – to raise awareness in their communities about new and emerging novel therapeutics, report on industry trends and exchange information regarding innovative financial solutions to offset the high costs associated with these treatments.

Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth Family of Companies, says, “This spotlight on the industry raises the profile of more than 900 investigational new drug applications for ongoing clinical studies of gene therapy products under way, expected FDA approvals of 10 to 20 gene therapies in the next year and the availability of 500+ Specialty drugs which currently account for up to 52% of an employer’s total pharmacy spend. AscellaHealth values its position at the fulcrum of these discussions and is pleased to become a steward of information and awareness regarding Specialty and rare disease medications that are dramatically changing the treatment landscape for millions of people.”

Multi-million dollar drugs have arrived with a new record set just last month when the US Food and Drug Administration approved Zynteglo, a gene therapy for patients beta-thalassemia, a rare disorder requiring regular blood transfusions that carries a record $2.8 million price tag and making it the most expensive drug on a single-use basis in the U.S. and among the highest globally. Others such as Zolgensma which treats spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) cost $2.1 million for a one-dose treatment and Luxturna for genetic blindness runs $850,000.

“In time, the gene and cell therapy market is expected to venture beyond targeting only rare conditions,” says Belazi. “At AscellaHealth, we have introduced unique financial solutions that address concerns of access and affordability.”

About AscellaHealth Family of Companies

The AscellaHealth Family of Companies, comprised of AscellaHealth and subsidiaries Optime Care and Terebellum, is a global Healthcare and Specialty Pharmacy solutions organization serving specialty and rare disease patients, payers, life sciences manufacturers and providers with solutions addressing the unmet needs in this dynamic marketplace. A unique patient-first mission and dedication to improved medication access and outcomes are woven throughout integrated end-to-end solutions that span the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle and beyond. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

