<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Asana to Host Investor Event on October 11, 2022
Business Wire

Asana to Host Investor Event on October 11, 2022

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, today announced it will host an investor event on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET. The event will be held at Oracle Park, a Major League Baseball (MLB) Stadium, and home of the San Francisco Giants.

Asana’s COO, Anne Raimondi, will host Neil Boland, Senior Vice President, Technology & CISO of Major League Baseball, for a fireside chat. They will talk about MLB’s exciting initiatives and how MLB is using Asana’s platform to achieve them. Dustin Moskovitz, Asana’s CEO and Co-Founder, will also host a question and answer session for investors.

A live audiocast and replay will be available on Asana’s website at https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps organizations orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 131,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations in over 200 countries and territories. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

Asana uses its investors.asana.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Contacts

Catherine Buan

Asana Investor Relations

IR@asana.com

Stephanie Hess

Asana Corporate Communications

Press@asana.com

Articoli correlati

Align Technology’s Next Generation Invisalign Virtual Care AI-assisted Remote Monitoring Solution Automates and Streamlines Practice Workflows

Business Wire Business Wire -
Automation – AI-assisted Automatic Assessment and Automated Notifications enable doctors to prioritize treatment tracking exceptions to address treatment progress...
Continua a leggere

Guidewire Software to Webcast Analyst and Investor Meeting Presentations

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently,...
Continua a leggere

Maurice Taylor Appointed to NerdWallet’s Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NerdWallet, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRDS), a platform that provides financial guidance to consumers and small- and mid-sized businesses...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: HSBC e Nova Credit lanciano una collaborazione per offrire ai clienti il controllo...

Business Wire