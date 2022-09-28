Asana to Host Investor Event on October 11, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, today announced it will host an investor event on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET. The event will be held at Oracle Park, a Major League Baseball (MLB) Stadium, and home of the San Francisco Giants.

Asana’s COO, Anne Raimondi, will host Neil Boland, Senior Vice President, Technology & CISO of Major League Baseball, for a fireside chat. They will talk about MLB’s exciting initiatives and how MLB is using Asana’s platform to achieve them. Dustin Moskovitz, Asana’s CEO and Co-Founder, will also host a question and answer session for investors.

A live audiocast and replay will be available on Asana’s website at https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps organizations orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 131,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations in over 200 countries and territories. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

Asana uses its investors.asana.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Contacts

Catherine Buan



Asana Investor Relations



IR@asana.com

Stephanie Hess



Asana Corporate Communications



Press@asana.com