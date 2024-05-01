Asana to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, May 30, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform, announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2025 on Thursday, May 30, after the close of the U.S. markets.





In conjunction with the announcement, the company will host a webcast on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the financial results.

The live webcast and replay will be available on the Asana Investor Relations website at https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana empowers organizations to work smarter. Asana has over 150,000 customers and millions of users in 200+ countries and territories. Customers like Amazon, Roche, and T-Mobile rely on Asana to manage everything from goal setting and tracking to capacity planning, to product launches. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

Contacts

Catherine Buan



Asana Investor Relations



IR@asana.com

Alexandra Tadeu



Asana Communications



Press@asana.com