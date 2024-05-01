Home Business Wire Asana to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on Thursday,...
Business Wire

Asana to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, May 30, 2024

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform, announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2025 on Thursday, May 30, after the close of the U.S. markets.


In conjunction with the announcement, the company will host a webcast on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the financial results.

The live webcast and replay will be available on the Asana Investor Relations website at https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana empowers organizations to work smarter. Asana has over 150,000 customers and millions of users in 200+ countries and territories. Customers like Amazon, Roche, and T-Mobile rely on Asana to manage everything from goal setting and tracking to capacity planning, to product launches. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

Contacts

Catherine Buan

Asana Investor Relations

IR@asana.com

Alexandra Tadeu

Asana Communications

Press@asana.com

Articoli correlati

DoorDash Releases First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ: DASH) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. In Q1...
Continua a leggere

Zeta NEXT Launched in Dallas

Business Wire Business Wire -
Inside the Intelligence Revolution at the First Regional Event Series Held at the Dallas ArboretumNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zeta Global (NYSE:...
Continua a leggere

Butterfly Network Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Achieves 14% Revenue Growth - Exceeding Expectations Raises Full Year Guidance Delivered record first quarter Revenue of $17.7 million Reduced Net Loss...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php