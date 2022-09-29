As National Data Shows Dismal Literacy Scores, Amplify Reading Program Demonstrates Strong Outcomes for Academically Vulnerable Students

In kindergarten, 48% of Amplify Reading students who started the year ‘at risk’ for not reaching year-end literacy goals finished the year at or above benchmark, compared with only 31% of the non-Amplify Reading group.

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amplify, a publisher of next-generation curriculum and assessment programs, released the results of a year-long study on the impact of Amplify Reading, a data-based personalized learning program for K–5 built on the Science of Reading. Across all grades, Amplify Reading students outperformed non-Amplify Reading students after using the program during the 2020–21 school year, with particularly striking outcomes for students identified as ‘at-risk’ for not reaching grade-level benchmarks.

The study compared more than 50,000 K–5 students who used Amplify Reading for 30 minutes per week during the 2020–21 school year with a group of over 160,000 students who did not use Amplify Reading, matched on key student and school characteristics across the United States. Students were measured by educators using mCLASS® with DIBELS® 8th Edition, the gold-standard literacy assessment developed by the University of Oregon. Students who used Amplify Reading in all grades made significantly greater gains from the beginning to end of year in word reading, oral reading fluency and comprehension. Additionally, Amplify Reading students who began the year ‘at risk’ were 36% more likely to end the year at or above benchmark compared to a matched comparison group of students who did not use Amplify Reading. Students made these gains during the 2020–21 school year despite interrupted instruction and other challenges related to the pandemic.

“Amplify Reading consistently drives student growth, even in inconsistent times,” said Melissa Ulan, senior vice president and general manager of supplementals at Amplify. “Given the enormous toll COVID disruptions have taken on our early literacy learners, it’s heartening to see students clearly making gains, especially our most academically vulnerable students, so that educators can implement the most effective strategies to catch students up and accelerate growth.”

The research study, which meets the Every Student Succeeds Act’s (ESSA) Tier 2 Moderate Evidence showed significant and positive effects on student reading outcomes for all grade levels. Notably, 65% of kindergarten students in the Amplify Reading group finished the year on track for reading success, compared to 50% of the comparison group. Across all grades, Amplify Reading students outperformed non-Amplify Reading students, with 59% finishing the year at benchmark compared to 52% of students in the comparison group.

Students were considered on track for reading success if their mCLASS DIBELS composite score was at benchmark or above.

Amplify Reading is a reading acceleration program for grades K–5 that leverages the power of compelling storytelling to engage students in personalized reading instruction and practice. Whether students are just learning to read or mastering comprehension, Amplify Reading presents the skills that they need, at a pace that supports their individual development. It provides students with targeted and engaging instruction and practice in the key skills that students need to become successful readers: Phonological Awareness, Phonics, Decoding, Fluency, Vocabulary, Comprehension, and Close Reading.

About Amplify

A pioneer in K–12 education since 2000, Amplify is leading the way in next-generation curriculum and assessment. Our core and supplemental programs in ELA, math, and science engage all students in rigorous learning and inspire them to think deeply, creatively, and for themselves. Our formative assessment products help teachers identify the targeted instruction students need to build a strong foundation in early reading and math. All of our programs and services provide educators with powerful tools that help them understand and respond to the needs of every student. Today, Amplify serves more than 14 million students in all 50 states. For more information, visit amplify.com.

Contacts

Kristine Frech



media@amplify.com