As Messaging Reigns Supreme for Communications Between Consumers and Brands, iconectiv Messaging Expert Provides Insights on What Businesses Should Know

During 2022 PACE ACX in Nashville, George Cray Explores Why Not All Numbers Are Created Equal and How Businesses Can Find the Right Messaging Solution for Their Needs
What:
Nearly 70% of consumer brand interactions shifted to messaging during the pandemic – a trend that is expected to continue as nearly 65% of the global population send and receive SMS messages, including 80% of the population in North America. As both businesses and consumers continue to lean into messaging, there are several options for them to consider – from short codes and 10-digit long codes (10DLC) to toll-free numbers, rich communications services and more.
During this session – “Not All Numbers Are Created Equal: Finding the Right Messaging Solution for Your Business” – iconectiv’s Senior Vice President, George Cray, will explore the advantages and best practices for the most common business messaging solutions, as well as how and when each solution is most efficient. An expert in messaging for consumer engagement, Cray will differentiate between various messaging vehicles and explore the overall value that each messaging type presents for businesses and consumers, the costs associated with each, securing messaging and other variables.
As a trusted communications provider for contact centers and brands, iconectiv will also be exhibiting its comprehensive portfolio of messaging and voice solutions – including TruNumber Protect, TruReach Intel and PortData Comply – in booth #510 at PACE ACX.
Who:
George Cray, Senior Vice President, iconectiv
When:
October 11, 2022, at 2:45 PM-3:30 PM CT
Where:
JW Marriott Nashville, 201 8th Avenue South, Nashville, Tenn.
Booth #510
To set up a meeting, email events@iconectiv.com
About iconectiv
Your business and your customers need to access and exchange information simply, seamlessly and securely. iconectiv’s extensive experience in information services and its unmatched numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 2 billion people count on our platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected. Our cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions span network and operations management, numbering, trusted communications and fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
