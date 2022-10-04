As Messaging Reigns Supreme for Communications Between Consumers and Brands, iconectiv Messaging Expert Provides Insights on What Businesses Should Know

Nearly 70% of consumer brand interactions shifted to messaging during the pandemic – a trend that is expected to continue as nearly 65% of the global population send and receive SMS messages , including 80% of the population in North America. As both businesses and consumers continue to lean into messaging, there are several options for them to consider – from short codes and 10-digit long codes (10DLC) to toll-free numbers, rich communications services and more.

During this session – “Not All Numbers Are Created Equal: Finding the Right Messaging Solution for Your Business” – iconectiv’s Senior Vice President, George Cray, will explore the advantages and best practices for the most common business messaging solutions, as well as how and when each solution is most efficient. An expert in messaging for consumer engagement, Cray will differentiate between various messaging vehicles and explore the overall value that each messaging type presents for businesses and consumers, the costs associated with each, securing messaging and other variables.