<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Artly, the Friendly Barista Bot, is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You,...
Business Wire

Artly, the Friendly Barista Bot, is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You, Having Closed Its Series Pre-A Investment

di Business Wire

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SBUX #AI–Artly announces closing an $8M Series Pre-A investment round. The funding round enables further investment into their AI barista technology and brings award-winning artisan coffee to more locations.

Artly is a pioneer brand defining the fourth-wave coffee space. Third-wave coffee focused on quality and small batches; Artly’s technology makes specialty coffee more accessible and affordable. Artly uses robotics, computer vision, and deep learning combined with the skills of master baristas to produce the perfect cup of coffee every time. The company opened its first location in May 2021 in Portland, Oregon. Since then, they have opened three more California Bay Area locations. More recently, they opened the first location in its hometown, Seattle, Washington, near Pike Place Market. They are ready to expand to more locations in the US later this year.

“At Artly, we are developing a robotic platform to preserve and democratize the craftsmanship of creatives in the food and beverage industry. With the help of advanced AI technologies such as imitation learning and vision-language generative models, our robots can now adapt to new environments and carry out complex and ambiguous tasks. A much wider audience can now enjoy the creation of a skilled barista, losslessly, just as what recorders and speakers are to a singer or printers to a writer or painter,” says Meng Wang, CEO of Artly.

“Our AI technology, relentless focus on quality and service, and successful business model will allow Artly to thrive post-pandemic. The future in which AI and our daily lives are intertwined in a great cup of coffee, and I’m excited to bring Artly and our family of coffee ambassadors to all 50 states and beyond,” says Daniel Lee, a Starbucks veteran and now VP of Artly.

Coffee is a $50.7 billion-a-year industry in the US alone, and one way that Artly is successfully differentiating from the competition is its mastery of the craft of coffee. Artly robot baristas learn fast, and its award-winning Human, Master barista Joe Yang, uses their proprietary imitation learning platform to teach the robots new tricks. Each robot barista uses deep learning-based computer vision algorithms to monitor drink quality and guide the arm at each step, ensuring a perfect cup with every order.

Contacts

Email: info@artly.coffee
Website: https://artly.coffee
Phone: +1 (206) 605-0982

Articoli correlati

Nautilus Announces Strategic Review

Business Wire Business Wire -
Board of Directors to evaluate opportunities to accelerate transformation and enhance shareholder value Company has engaged Evercore to assist in...
Continua a leggere

Helix Appoints Diana Glassman and Paula Harris as New Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (“Helix”) (NYSE: HLX) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has...
Continua a leggere

inTEST Expands Funding for Greater Financial Flexibility

Business Wire Business Wire -
MT. LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Nautilus Announces Strategic Review

Business Wire