Artie Announces Series A to Make Real-Time Data the Default for AI Systems

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artie, a fully managed real-time data streaming platform, today announced a $12M Series A led by Dalton Caldwell at Standard Capital, with participation from Y Combinator, Pathlight Ventures, and angel investors including Arash Ferdowsi (Dropbox co-founder & former CTO), Benn Stancil (Mode CTO), Chris Best (Substack CEO), Charles Hearn (Alloy CTO), and Lenny Rachitsky (Lenny’s Podcast).

As companies race to put AI systems into production, many are discovering the same constraint: AI is only as reliable as the freshness of the data behind it. Systems that make decisions, trigger workflows, and interact with customers can no longer rely on stale, batch-based data. Historically, delivering this level of real-time reliability required years of in-house engineering investment.

Artie delivers production-grade real-time data pipelines as a fully managed product. The platform moves data across systems in real time. For example, streaming changes from Postgres directly into Snowflake so teams can rely on fresh, accurate data without building or maintaining streaming infrastructure.

“AI has pushed data out of dashboards and into live systems that make decisions, trigger workflows, and interact with customers,” said Jacqueline Cheong, co-founder and CEO of Artie. “In that world, data freshness becomes a requirement for correctness. We believe the next generation of data infrastructure will be streaming by default, with everything else built on top of that foundation. In a few years, the only companies that won’t be streaming-first will be the ones that haven’t fully embraced AI.”

Companies like ClickUp, Substack, and Alloy already rely on Artie to process more than 700 billion rows of data annually, powering AI and machine learning workloads, customer-facing analytics, and operational systems. These teams no longer need to staff specialists to manage schema evolution across shards, enforce end-to-end transactional integrity, recover from failures, or reason about missing or out-of-order writes. The result is lower operational risk, fewer hidden dependencies, and a significantly faster path from experimentation to production.

“We were hesitant to outsource mission-critical infrastructure. But after working with Artie, that concern disappeared. I believed in the team before I saw the product — and the product exceeded my expectations. It just works: it’s reliable, scales with us, and delivers near real-time data without adding operational risk.” - Michael Revelo, Director of Data Platform at ClickUp

The Series A funding will support continued investment across product, go-to-market, and team growth. Artie will also expand beyond transactional databases and analytical warehouses to support real-time data across event APIs, search systems like Elasticsearch, vector databases, and additional platforms. The company is growing its team in San Francisco across engineering, product, sales, marketing, and business operations.

“AI is only as good as its input data, and data that is out of date is not much different than incorrect data,” said Dalton Caldwell, Co-Founder & Partner at Standard Capital. “Artie’s real-time streaming technology makes real-time AI a reality in the enterprise.”

About Artie

Artie is a real-time streaming platform that moves production data across systems in real-time, with zero maintenance. We make high-volume data replication simple, reliable, and scalable for engineering teams. Our platform powers mission-critical use cases including fraud and risk monitoring, inventory visibility, customer-facing analytics, and AI workloads. We’re trusted by teams like ClickUp, Substack, and Alloy, and backed by top-tier investors including Standard Capital, Y Combinator, General Catalyst, Pathlight Ventures, and the founders of Dropbox, Mode, Substack, Alloy, and Lenny’s Podcast.

