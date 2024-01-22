Arteria AI Expands In Europe With Senior Hire From BNY Mellon

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Continuing its impressive growth, award-winning leader in enterprise documentation infrastructure, Arteria AI, announced that senior banker, Kay Hayre, has joined the company as its latest Strategic Account Director.





Hayre joins Arteria AI from Bank of New York Mellon, where she was a Senior Director, and Head of Business Development for UK and Ireland in the Asset Servicing and Digital Division. Hayre led business development initiatives across UK/Europe, primarily focused on asset managers, banks, broker dealers, insurance and asset owners. Prior to this, Hayre was Managing Director, UK Asset Manager Solutions for State Street. Hayre also held key positions at BNP Paribas Securities Services and IBM UK.

Based in London, Hayre will be responsible for driving new business with a particular focus on large financial institutions.

“I immediately recognized the value of Arteria’s approach to unlocking the data within financial institutions’ documentation processes,” said Hayre. “I’m excited to join the company during this dynamic time of growth and look forward to contributing to our ongoing success.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Kay to the Arteria team,” said Abrar Huq, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Arteria AI. “With a deep background in financial services and specific expertise in securities services, Kay brings a deep understanding of our problem set and the needs of our clients. She shares our commitment to top-tier client service and will play an integral role in our growth.”

Arteria AI has recently appointed a number of experienced financial industry professionals to its growing team, including Donna Mansfield, former Managing Director, Global Manager Derivative Documentation and Policy Group at Goldman Sachs; Samantha Lippitt, formerly the Head of Electronic Sales for State Street Global Markets; and Larry Lawrence, former Managing Director and Head of Credit Sales for Société Générale.

Arteria AI’s platform has been deployed at some of the world’s largest financial institutions, and was recently included in the CB Insights AI 100, listing the most promising private AI companies across the globe. As well as a 2023 Finovate Awards Winner, Arteria AI was identified by Gartner as one of three companies in its recently released “Cool Vendors in Applying Generative AI to Banking” report. The company remains committed to empowering its clients by providing them with fast, intelligent document processing capabilities that streamline their operations, reduce inefficiencies, provide valuable insights, enhance compliance and improve their overall documentation experience.

About Arteria AI

Powered by data, Arteria AI is trusted by the world’s largest banks to transform client document processes at enterprise scale – working smarter and faster to maximize revenue and save time and cost. Arteria AI’s client documentation solution removes the need for legacy manual processes by structuring data during the documentation lifecycle to speed up decision-making processes for all stakeholders with a highly intuitive front-end.

Built by subject matter experts, data scientists and technologists, Arteria AI was recently recognized by CB Insights in the AI 100 rankings, as a 2023 Finovate Awards Winner, and by Gartner as one of three identified companies in its recently released “Cool Vendors in Applying Generative AI to Banking” report. The company’s solution unleashes the power of data to help global, regulated financial institutions solve client document complexity at scale. Adopting an innovative data-first approach, our AI-powered enterprise-ready solution takes the friction out of the paper trail.

