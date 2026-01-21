Arselle Investments and Amoroso Companies Launch Western U.S. Focused Multifamily Platform, Amonte Living

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arselle Investments (Arselle) and Amoroso Companies (Amoroso) have announced formation of a multifamily platform to acquire up to $500 million of multifamily properties located across major Western U.S. markets during the next two to three years. Over the course of 2025, the two Southern California-based firms partnered to acquire three multifamily properties representing approximately $90 million and plan to continue to grow the portfolio under their newly formalized venture, Amonte Living.

The venture combines Amoroso’s 47-year track record having developed, operated, or invested in close to 8,000 multifamily units, along with Arselle’s deep capital markets, investing, and asset management experience.

Through the Amonte platform, the partners intend to capitalize on the substantial re-pricing that has occurred in the sector and will focus on acquiring high quality assets in suburban and infill locations in markets that benefit from strong demographics, job growth, and barriers to new supply.

“This is a compelling time to invest in multifamily assets. Supply is rationalizing in many markets with fundamentals stabilizing, but there continues to be pressure on many overleveraged owners, which should continue to drive attractive acquisition opportunities in the sector,” said Arselle Founder and Managing Partner Aaron Greeno.

“Leveraging decades of expertise and relationships across our target markets, we see a lot of opportunities to acquire very good assets at attractive entry points that reflect significant discounts to replacement costs and the basis of prior owners in locations we really believe in,” added Arselle Founder and Managing Partner Kevork Zoryan.

Amoroso Companies Chief Operating Officer Jason Amoroso commented, “As a family-owned operating platform with over 45 years of experience, we are constantly looking to adapt and grow our platform. We are in the process of successfully repositioning many of our legacy assets to focus even more on multifamily given the positive near-term and longer-term dynamics in the sector. The opportunity to partner with Arselle will allow us to accelerate this growth, leveraging our operational expertise and their deep relationships and capital markets experience. Not only do we have complementary skill sets, but as importantly, we share similar values and investment approach. We have always invested significant capital from our own balance sheet into deals and have a strong focus on risk management and the importance of long-term relationships in our business.”

The three multifamily acquisitions completed in 2025 by Amoroso and Arselle included Alur, a 51-unit property in Pasadena, acquired for $22 million; Sofi Topanga, a 119-unit property in Chatsworth, acquired for $44 million; and Terraces at La Cienega, a 48-unit property in West Hollywood, acquired for $23 million.

Amoroso is a third-generation, family-owned commercial real estate company founded in 1978. In addition to the nearly 8,000 units of residential that the company has developed, owned or operated, predominantly in the Western U.S., Amoroso owns a diversified portfolio that includes hospitality, medical office, and self-storage assets. Since inception, the firm has invested in approximately $550 million of real estate assets.

Arselle is a private real estate investment platform formed in early 2025 by Greeno and Zoryan to leverage their leadership experience at Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing and Dune Real Estate Partners by investing through operating platforms across select asset classes including residential, industrial, retail, and self-storage.

Jessica Spaulding

jessica@spaulding-agency.com

949-233-8575