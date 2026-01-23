Arrow Electronics to Host Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced it will host a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Feb. 5, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Webcast:

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the events section of investor.arrow.com or by accessing the webcast link directly at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/176417710. Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a webcast replay will be available on the Arrow website.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With global 2024 sales of $28 billion, Arrow’s portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at arrow.com.

Category: Investor Relations

Investor Contact:

Michael Nelson

Vice President, Investor Relations

720-654-9893

Media Contact:

Vice President, Public Affairs and Corporate Marketing

303-824-4586

John Hourigan