Arrow Electronics to Host First-Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced it will host a conference call to discuss first-quarter 2024 financial results on May 2, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. ET.


Webcast:

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the events section of investor.arrow.com or by accessing the webcast link directly at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/743613108. Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a webcast replay will be available on the Arrow website for one year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for thousands of leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2023 sales of $33 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at arrow.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Brad Windbigler

Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations

720-654-9893

Media Contact:

John Hourigan

Vice President, Public Affairs and Corporate Marketing

303-824-4586

