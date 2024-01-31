Arrow Electronics Again Tops Industry Ranking in FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies List

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has again been named to FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies list, topping the “Wholesalers: Electronics and Office Equipment” category for the 11th consecutive year.





This marks the 24th time Arrow has appeared on the listing that is based on input from industry executives, directors and analysts.

Arrow topped all nine key attributes in the World’s Most Admired Companies list, including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products/services and global competitiveness.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 210,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2022 sales of $37 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at arrow.com.

