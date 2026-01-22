Arrow Electronics Again Named to Fortune’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” List

CENTENNIAL, Colo--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has been named for the 26th time to Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list, ranked among the top companies in the “Wholesalers: Electronics and Office Equipment” category. Arrow was recognized for high performance in areas including financial soundness and quality of products/services.

The World’s Most Admired Companies list is based on input from thousands of executives, directors and members of the financial community.

