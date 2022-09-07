Armut & ProntoPro Merge and Raise €15 Million To Be the Leading Local Services Marketplace in EMEA

Turkey’s leading local services marketplace Armut.com joins forces with Italian leading company ProntoPro and the new company raises €15 million to strengthen its leadership position in Europe which operates in 14 countries with 3 brands.





ISTANBUL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The European online local services have seen significant growth during the pandemic. Starting from early phases of the pandemic, people have given more importance to their houses. So, most of the customers started to look for online ways to improve their homes and personal needs. That helped to accelerate the growth of local services marketplaces like Armut and ProntoPro.

Founded in 2011, Armut operates in 8 countries with 2 brands in the EMEA region. The tech company has more than 700.000 service providers in 4.000 categories. Armut’s all-in-one local services platform offers the full range of local services with ease and high levels of satisfaction today’s consumers seek – whether that means getting your home painted, finding a math tutor for your child or finding an online psychologist. Similarly, ProntoPro aims to match customers and local service providers since 2015. The leader of the Italian market is growing in other 5 European countries, more than 5 million customers have been supported by 690.000 professionals.

New investment round of €15 million

Armut and ProntoPro’s explosive organic growth and modern take on local services enabled the merged company to raise €15 million in new funding. The round was led by ProntoPro’s investors. Armut had done previous investment rounds with European venture capital firms; Hummingbird and Addventure.

Armut co-founder Başak Taşpınar Değim said that the new funding will enable the company to triple its investment in product and headcount, expand services across all European markets, and pave the path toward this new company becoming the clear leading local services marketplace in Europe.

Armut co-founder Erol Değim wrote: “ Our vision and the way we develop the product is very similar to ProntoPro. By joining forces together we’ll accelerate our growth and we’ll continue to create the best solutions for our customer’s service needs.”

İstanbul and Milano headquarters will continue to grow their teams. Now the company has 206 employees from 22 nationalities and with the average age below 30. There will be new jobs opening in the following months in both headquarters.

