Arkose Labs Unleashes Arkose Titan: First Unified Platform to Stop Malicious Bots, AI Agents and Human Fraud Networks

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#bot--Arkose Labs, the leading proactive fraud deterrence provider, today announced Arkose Titan™, a unified platform that protects enterprises from human and AI-powered fraud, scraping and bot attacks. Unlike fragmented point solutions, Arkose Titan provides defense-in-depth through intelligent detection and adaptive mitigation against both traditional and emerging AI threats, including agentic AI. By defending a company’s entire digital experience and customer journey, Arkose Titan makes attacks economically unsustainable for perpetrators. It helps companies build their businesses uninterrupted and avoid fraudulent account chargebacks and customer reacquisition costs.

“Right now, the number one question we get from CISOs is how to detect legitimate AI agents versus nefarious ones,” said Kevin Gosschalk, CEO at Arkose Labs. “With AI making attacks autonomous, companies no longer have the option to simply look for ‘fake’ activity. Arkose Titan provides a unified platform that thwarts both traditional and AI threats with a comprehensive suite of products.”

The company also announced that two lauded security veterans have joined the company as advisors including AI security luminary Jason Clinton and Paul Rockwell, former trust and safety leader at Pinterest and LinkedIn.

According to an October 2025 Forrester blog by VP and Principal Analyst Sandy Carielli, the rise of AI agents presents a challenge to companies looking to understand and manage customer traffic while still fighting malicious application layer attacks. It’s not enough to know whether inbound traffic is from an AI agent; companies must also know if the AI agent is acting on behalf of a particular customer or partner.

“Traditional point solutions leave businesses vulnerable, forcing security teams to manage a myriad of disconnected tools while attackers exploit the gaps. With the launch of Arkose Titan, we are strengthening our suite of integrated products while continuing to make attacks unprofitable and keeping legitimate users moving seamlessly through our customers’ registration, authentication and payment systems,” said Frank Teruel, Chief Operating Officer at Arkose Labs.

The Arkose Titan platform encompasses bot detection and prevention, device intelligence, email intelligence, scraping, API security, behavioral biometrics and phishing protection -all coordinated through a single API call, eliminating the latency of chaining multiple services. It includes Arkose Bot Manager, Arkose Device ID, Arkose Email Intelligence, Arkose Scraping Protection and Arkose Edge.

Arkose Titan’s benefits include:

Economic Deterrence. The platform makes attacks cost more than they're worth, so that attacks are not just detected but are also unprofitable for attackers.

Sixth-generation challenges are designed to defeat bots, AI and human fraud farms, with Proof-of-Work and visual challenges working together. SOC Partnership + ACTIR . A 24/7/365 embedded SOC proactively monitors and tunes customer protection to businesses’ specific KPIs, while the Arkose Cyber Threat Intelligence Research unit conducts proactive threat hunting.

. A 24/7/365 embedded SOC proactively monitors and tunes customer protection to businesses’ specific KPIs, while the Arkose Cyber Threat Intelligence Research unit conducts proactive threat hunting. Data Transparency. 175+ telltale rules, full risk signals and decision logic are shared in real time. Customers see what Arkose Labs sees and can extend protection downstream .

175+ telltale rules, full risk signals and decision logic are shared in real time. Customers see what Arkose Labs sees and can extend protection . Agentic Intelligence. Disrupts attack economics through real-time risk assessment and adaptive challenges, making AI-powered automation financially unviable.

“As we transition from AI agents to AI employees this year, the dual-use nature of this technology means that financially motivated attackers will increasingly use AI automation. It is crucial for companies to recognize legitimate users,” said Jason Clinton, an executive in AI security. “Arkose Labs plays a critical role in this fraud detection, and I’m eager to provide them with my insights on how AI-related threats will evolve as the model intelligence scales up.”

“In my roles leading security organizations tasked with protecting as many as a billion users, nothing has changed the threat landscape as quickly as agentic AI,” said Paul Rockwell, former trust and safety executive at Pinterest and LinkedIn. “The work Arkose Labs is doing to protect companies from fraudulent behavior aligns with my approach to holistic security, and I’m looking forward to serving as an advisor to them.”

Named to the Deloitte Fast 500 list for the fifth consecutive year, Arkose Labs counts Snap, Adobe, Meta, Roblox and Microsoft among its customers.

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs is the leading global provider offering a proactive fraud deterrence platform purpose-built to neutralize modern attacks, including those powered by Agentic AI and large language models (LLMs). Its comprehensive solution combines proprietary device identification (device ID), behavioral analysis, phishing protection, email intelligence, scraping prevention, API defense and bot management. Trusted by the world’s leading consumer brands—including two of the top three banks, Microsoft, Meta, Roblox, and many others—Arkose Labs stops account takeovers, fake account creation, LLM-driven scraping and SMS toll fraud. The platform actively undermines attacker ROI by introducing dynamic friction, making it economically unsustainable for adversaries to persist. Its Security Operations Center (SOC) provides actionable insights from an extensive cross-industry intelligence network, which monitors legitimate traffic and attack patterns across global enterprises. With unparalleled proactive support for internal security teams, Arkose Labs goes beyond conventional security by actively partnering with customers to disrupt organized fraud networks such as Storm-1152. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company maintains a global presence with offices throughout APAC, Central America, EMEA and South America.

