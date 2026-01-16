Arista Networks to Announce Q4 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, February 12, 2026

Announces participation in upcoming investor events

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended December 31st, 2025, after U.S. markets close on Thursday, February 12th, 2026. The results will be included in a press release, along with accompanying financial information, and will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on February 12th, beginning at 1:30 PM PT (4:30 PM ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (888) 330-2502 in the United States or +1 (240) 789-2713 from international locations. The Conference ID is 5655862. Please dial in ten minutes before the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conference call concludes, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista announces it will participate in the following event(s) with the financial community:

Bernstein Insights: What’s next in Tech

John McCool, Senior Vice President

Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM – 1:50 PM ET on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Jayshree Ullal, Chairperson and CEO

Ken Duda, President and CTO

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Time: 2:30 PM – 3:05 PM ET on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large AI, data center, campus, and routing environments. Its award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

Investor Contacts:

Arista Networks, Inc.

Investor Advocacy

Rudolph Araujo

Rod Hall

+1 (408) 547-8080

ir@arista.com

Corporate Communications

Amanda Jaramillo

+1 (408) 547-5798

amanda@arista.com