Arista Networks to Announce Q4 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, February 12, 2026

Announces participation in upcoming investor events
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended December 31st, 2025, after U.S. markets close on Thursday, February 12th, 2026. The results will be included in a press release, along with accompanying financial information, and will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.
Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on February 12th, beginning at 1:30 PM PT (4:30 PM ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (888) 330-2502 in the United States or +1 (240) 789-2713 from international locations. The Conference ID is 5655862. Please dial in ten minutes before the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.
Shortly after the conference call concludes, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.
Upcoming Investor Event Participation
Arista announces it will participate in the following event(s) with the financial community:
Bernstein Insights: What’s next in Tech
John McCool, Senior Vice President
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM – 1:50 PM ET on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
Jayshree Ullal, Chairperson and CEO
Ken Duda, President and CTO
Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Time: 2:30 PM – 3:05 PM ET on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com
A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large AI, data center, campus, and routing environments. Its award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit www.arista.com.
Contacts
Investor Contacts:
Arista Networks, Inc.
Investor Advocacy
Rudolph Araujo
Rod Hall
+1 (408) 547-8080
ir@arista.com
Corporate Communications
Amanda Jaramillo
+1 (408) 547-5798
amanda@arista.com