Arista Networks to Announce Q3 2022 Financial Results on Monday, October 31st, 2022

Announces participation in upcoming investor events

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30th, 2022 after U.S. markets close on Monday, October 31st, 2022. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on October 31st, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (888) 330-2502 in the United States or +1 (240) 789-2713 from international locations. The Conference ID is 5655862. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming 2022 Analyst Day

Arista Networks will host its 2022 Analyst Day on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 beginning at 2:00pm PT (5:00pm ET). Interested participants will be able to join the webcast event through the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista also announces it will participate in the following events in November and December with the financial community:

Needham 16th Annual Virtual Security, Networking and Communications Conferences

Ita Brennan, CFO

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Time: 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

Ita Brennan, CFO

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Conference

Anshul Sadana, COO

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Time: 5:40pm ET / 2:40pm PT

UBS 50th Annual Global TMT Conference

John McCool, Chief Platform Officer

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Time: 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

John McCool, Chief Platform Officer

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Ita Brennan, CFO

Thursday, December 8, 2022

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

Arista Networks, Inc.

Liz Stine, 408-547-5885

Director, Investor Relations

liz@arista.com

Amanda Jaramillo, 408-547-5798

Global Marketing and Communications

amanda@arista.com

