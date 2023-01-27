<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Aris Kekedjian, Former Icahn CEO, and Stanford University’s Dr. Yossi Feinberg Headline Panel on How Leaders Can Preserve Corporate Value Amid Economic Risks

Business Wire

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ceos–TCC, an innovator in the supply chain finance ecosystem, today announced it is hosting former Icahn Enterprises CEO Aris Kekedjian, and renowned professor of economics at Stanford University Dr. Yossi Feinberg at a panel on key strategies to weather the recession many analysts are predicting in 2023.

With rising interest rates, inflation risks, and continued supply chain disruptions, business leaders are under pressure to maintain corporate value.

TCC’s webinar addresses how executives can stay nimble and proactive. Mr. Kekedjian and Dr. Feinberg offer a fresh take on hedging risks and proven strategies that leverage innovation during the interactive panel, allowing for questions from the audience.

TCC Leadership Series

“How to not destroy corporate value in 2023”

Thursday, February 2, 2023

8 am PST / 11 am EST

Reserve your seat now

Mr. Kekedjian brings a wealth of global leadership and strategic transformation experience to this timely discussion, having previously served as Head of Business Development and CIO at General Electric. He now runs Trinity BioTech, a market leader in the medical laboratory space.

Dr. Feinberg is The Adams Distinguished Professor of Management and Professor of Economics at Stanford Graduate School of Business, with a vast body of work on innovation at established organizations and strategic decision-making.

“There is no question that last year was challenging for supply chain executives,” said Sanjay Bonde, chairman and CEO of TCC. “We want to offer thoughtful perspectives on corporate leadership that can not only mitigate risks but capitalize on underlying opportunities. I am looking forward to moderate TCC’s Leadership Series and host these renowned business leaders and speakers.”

About Trade Capital Corporation (TCC)

TCC delivers capital-efficient supply chains in an integrated supply chain technology platform. TCC’s Capital as a Service (CaaS™) solution offers access to cash flow, providing manufacturers with liquidity. Its end-to-end technology platform, 1TCC™, enables procurement, logistics, warehousing, track and trace, planning and forecasting as well as integration with third-party logistics providers to deliver comprehensive supply chain services. TCC’s CaaS Wallet™ business suite of solutions includes the Inventory Card™, Factoring Card™ and SupplierPay Card™ to monetize and secure inventory, accelerate supplier payments and create more resilient supply chain ecosystems.

For more information visit us:

www.tradecapitalcorp.com | LinkedIn

Contacts

Giang Nguyen

VP Marketing and Communications

Email: press@tradecapitalcorp.com
Phone: +1(650) 549-1247

