ARIS Announces New CEO to Lead Agentic AI-led Strategy

ARIS, a global leader in process intelligence and transformation software, today announced the appointment of Guillaume Bacuvier as Chief Executive Officer. Guillaume will lead ARIS through its next phase of growth as a fully standalone company, accelerating its evolution from a market leader in Process Intelligence into a foundational platform for enterprises deploying and governing Agentic AI.

Guillaume brings deep international leadership experience across technology, data, and software-enabled businesses, with a proven track record of scaling global platforms and leading complex organisations. After starting as a strategic consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton, Guillaume spent over a decade at Google, rising to Vice President in EMEA where he built and scaled some of Google’s largest data-driven businesses in Europe and held P&L responsibility across multiple countries. In the last decade, Guillaume has served as CEO of multi-continent, data-centric companies including dunnhumby, Tesco’s data and analytics business and for the last five years Kantar Worldpanel, a business with over 3,000 employees globally. In parallel, Guillaume has been a board member of several companies including French enterprise software company Berger-Levrault. He holds a degree in Engineering from Ecole Polytechnique, a graduate degree in Industrial Economics from Université Paris-Dauphine, and an MBA from INSEAD.

Guillaume Bacuvier commented: “I joined ARIS because it is already a leader in Process Intelligence and uniquely placed to benefit as enterprises move rapidly toward autonomous and AI-driven ways of working, where they require a trusted foundation to ensure those systems operate with accuracy, transparency, and control. ARIS’ decades-deep understanding of business processes provides a unique platform to enable Agentic AI responsibly at scale. I am excited to work with the ARIS team to build on this foundation and deliver sustained value for customers in the years ahead.”

Christian Lucas, Chairman of ARIS and Managing Partner of Silver Lake, added: “We are delighted to partner with Guillaume at this pivotal stage for ARIS. His experience leading global data-driven businesses and executing complex transformations makes him exceptionally well suited to lead the company as it accelerates growth and expands its strategic role for enterprise customers who want to deploy AI.”

Guillaume will work closely with Ralf Hartings, who recently joined as Chief Financial Officer from United Internet; Fadi Naffah, who joined as Chief Revenue Officer from Celonis; and Karl Wagner, who was promoted to Chief Technology Officer after a long time at ARIS, as well as recent hires Ludovic de Galzain (SVP Customer Experience, former Celonis and Salesforce) and Florian Striebich (VP Global Operations, former Salesforce and BCG).

Driving a Bold New Strategy Focused on Agentic AI

ARIS is sharpening its mission to become the central platform enterprises rely on to understand, deploy, and govern Agentic AI. Built on its unified Business Process Management and Process Mining platform, ARIS provides the critical process context that enables AI-driven agents to act effectively within complex organisations.

As enterprises adopt increasingly autonomous systems, they face new challenges around compliance, control, and trust. AI agents on their own lack the business logic to understand the companies and processes they are meant to automate. ARIS is uniquely positioned to address these challenges by serving as a deployment, monitoring, and governance layer that ensures AI-driven agents operate within defined business processes, regulatory requirements, and enterprise guardrails.

By combining decades of process expertise with advanced AI capabilities, ARIS aims to help customers unlock productivity and innovation while maintaining transparency, accountability, and operational resilience.

ARIS is consistently recognised by Gartner and Forrester as a leader in Process Intelligence and Process Mining, and is trusted by thousands of enterprises across finance, manufacturing, energy, utilities, and other sectors.

