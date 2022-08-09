Aria Systems to Showcase TM Forum Catalyst Solution at Digital Transformation World

Catalyst championed by several leading Global CSPs focused on extending TM Forum Open APIs for event-based architectures, enabling faster and more scalable integrations at lower cost

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, today announced the company will be at Digital Transformation World (DTW) in September to present the findings and solution resulting from its involvement in one of TM Forum’s most championed catalyst programs. Aria and its partners have been exploring how an event-driven architecture can enable service providers to build more scalable and flexible IT architecture with lower integration costs, and faster time to market.

Catalysts are proof-of-concept projects developed collaboratively by members to solve problems presented by leading global communications service providers (CSPs) and define and propose new industry standards. Together with its partners and CSP champions, Aria will demonstrate how the Open Digital Framework (ODF) can be enhanced for organizations that have adopted a modern event-driven architecture.

“As CSPs transform their BSS solution with best-of-breed capabilities to support new opportunities delivered by software-defined networks, zero-touch automation, and cloud partnerships, their ecosystems grow in complexity,” said Brendan O’Brien, Aria Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer. “While the TM Forum Open API and ODA standards have helped ease integration burdens, loosely coupled event-based architectures, such as those adopted by the internet industry, are proving more nimble and scalable. The catalyst team at DTW will demonstrate how existing TM Forum APIs can be enhanced for an event-based architecture with additional standardized patterns to ensure robustness and assurance in service delivery, orchestration, and monetization.”

In April, Aria became a founding participant in the catalyst entitled “Async Open APIs for Event-Based Architectures,” championed by BT, Jio, Orange, Telenor, Verizon, Vodafone, and lead champion CityFibre. Aria has been working alongside CPQ vendor Bit2win and systems integrators EPAM, TechMahindra, and Yupiik to demonstrate how, as operators move from large BSS/OSS systems to a best-of-breed ODA framework, open APIs can be converted and extended to support an event-based architecture, enabling greater flexibility and faster time to market for dynamic and growing ecosystems and partnerships.

“In addition to meeting the specific challenges posed by our CSP champions, the results of the catalyst also demonstrate how Aria’s open architecture philosophy natively supports this technical transformation journey, delivering significant impact and benefits in terms of speed and cost,” O’Brien continued.

Aria will present the results of the catalyst alongside partners during a theater presentation at DTW, taking place in Copenhagen from September 20-22. The company will also demonstrate the solution in the TM Forum catalyst booth and at its DTW booth (#304).

Aria Systems’ native public cloud monetization platform is the analysts’ choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Comcast, Liberty Latin America, Subaru, and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value, and grow recurring revenue through subscription, usage-based, and one-time offerings. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com.

