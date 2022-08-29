Arctaris Releases Annual Impact Report, Achieving Record Growth

Arctaris became the largest impact-focused Opportunity Zone firm in 2021, continuing to create quality jobs, build affordable housing, and develop both broadband and clean energy infrastructure in underserved communities

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Baltimore–Arctaris Impact Investors, LLC (“Arctaris”), the largest impact-focused Opportunity Zone fund manager nationally1, released its 2021 Arctaris Impact Report: Resilience, Recovery, Revitalization. Arctaris made nine new investments and supported existing portfolio companies to weather the COVID-19 storm, expanding economic, social, and environmental impact in underserved communities. The impact report showcases Arctaris Impact’s commitment to creating and retaining living-wage jobs, racial equity, expanding access to critical products and services such as affordable broadband internet, healthy food, and housing, promoting diversity and inclusion, and advancing renewable energy projects and businesses.





Arctaris measures and reports impact through its partnership with the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), a non-profit research firm founded by Harvard Business School Professor Michael Porter. Impact highlights from the report include:

925 new jobs generated by Arctaris’s portfolio companies in 2020 and 2021 2

Plans to expand broadband access to an estimated 18,500 residences and businesses by 2023 3

~1,700 multifamily units built in underserved communities 4

Continuous promotion of diversity and inclusion in business ownership and management opportunities with 60% of operating company investments in 2021 being to minority-owned businesses 5 and 48% of senior management on average at Arctaris portfolio companies are minorities 6

30 megawatts of solar power cumulatively generated by portfolio companies with additional 7+ megawatts under construction7

With the expansion of Arctaris Impact’s place-based programs throughout the country, we invite all agents of impact to identify opportunities to partner with us to better serve challenged communities.

To read more on Arctaris’ progress towards continuous impact creation, please view the 2021 Impact Report here.

For more information and press inquiries contact Lily@Arctaris.com.

About Arctaris Impact Investors

Arctaris Impact Investors, LLC is a Boston-based impact investment firm with experience spanning more than 13 years over 7 funds. The firm manages funds which invest in growth-oriented operating businesses and community infrastructure projects located in underserved communities. Founded in 2009, Arctaris has partnered with the Kresge Foundation, Harvard Business School Professor Michael Porter’s Initiative for a Competitive Inner City, and multiple other foundation, federal and state government agencies to invest in Opportunity Zones, inner cities and targeted rural communities throughout the U.S., with the aim of delivering above-market investment returns alongside positive social impact. For more information visit https://arctaris.com or for press inquiries contact lily@arctaris.com.

Legal Disclaimer

2022 All information is the property of Arctaris Impact Investors LLC (“Arctaris”). It is reasonably believed to be true and accurate at the time of issuance. It is intended to be informational only, related to the impact mission of Arctaris and in no way is intended to be relied upon as investment advice. This material is not an offer or solicitation of any security or investment product.

