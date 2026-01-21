Arcitecta to Showcase its Advanced Research Data Management Platform at Supercomputing Asia 2026

The company’s Mediaflux platform powers HPC-scale workloads and large scientific data sets, transforming data into dynamic assets that accelerate discovery

BOULDER, Colo. & MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Arcitecta, a creative and innovative data management software company, today announced that it will demonstrate its advanced Mediaflux® research data management platform in booth #14 at Supercomputing Asia 2026, January 26-29, at the Osaka International Convention Center in Japan. The conference will be held in conjunction with HPC Asia 2026 (SCA/HPCAsia 2026).

Arcitecta is returning to Supercomputing Asia 2026 to share its vision for elegant, intelligent research data management. At a time when data is growing in volume, complexity, and value, Arcitecta’s Mediaflux platform brings balance to the research ecosystem, connecting people, instruments, storage and compute into a unified, metadata-rich environment. Built for HPC-scale workloads and diverse, data-intensive disciplines, Mediaflux transforms data into a living, dynamic resource that accelerates discovery.

Birds of a Feather Session: Managing and Sharing Large Scientific Data Sets

Arcitecta’s Global Business Development Lead, Robert Mollard, will join other distinguished panelists in an informative session to discuss the complexities of sharing large amounts of collected scientific data and to explore sharing techniques, models and software tools that address this challenge. Attendees will gain an understanding of contemporary practices and actionable methods for improving collaboration between research organizations with large data stores used for analysis and with HPC workflows and software.

Topic: Managing and Sharing Large Scientific Data Sets

Date and Time: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Location: 12F Conference Hall of the Osaka International Convention Center

Panelists:

Robert Mollard, Arcitecta – Global Business Development Lead

Bronis R. de Supinski, CTO for Livermore Computing (LC) at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL)

Michael Hennecke, Distinguished Technologist at HPE – DAOS Systems/Software Engineering

Chris Maestas, IBM – CTO for Data and AI Storage Solutions

Matt Starr, Spectra Logic – CTO, VP APJ Sales, and VP Federal Sales

Thomas Metzger, Americas HPC Technical and Business Director at Intel Corporation

Werner Scholz, Xenon Systems – CTO and Head of R&D

CJ Newburn, NVIDIA Architect – IO and HPC Software Strategy

Jake Carroll, Director, Research Computing Centre – University of Queensland

The New Digital Preservation

Long-term data retention was once treated as a niche concern, limited to archives and specialized domains. Today, research data is routinely retained for decades, often by default rather than by design. This shift is reshaping how institutions think about storage, lifecycle management, cost, and sustainability.

Digital preservation is no longer a “future” problem; it is a challenge that organizations must begin addressing now. Mediaflux delivers intelligent, policy-driven data placement across the entire storage hierarchy, from high-performance hot tiers to economical long-term archives.

Cerabyte, the pioneer of ceramic-based data storage solutions, will join Arcitecta in booth #14 to jointly demonstrate how the two companies address the need for data management in conjunction with long-term retention, enabling data storage that is easily accessible, permanent, sustainable and energy-efficient.

“Organizations will increasingly adopt a combination of active archives, intelligent tiering and hybrid cloud architectures to optimize storage utilization at scale,” said Jason Lohrey, CEO and founder of Arcitecta. “With Mediaflux, organizations can tier large datasets, assigning them levels of importance and priority. Data can be relegated to archives that are active and rapidly available as needed. Organizations that fail to modernize their storage strategies with tiering and active archiving risk higher costs, slower AI deployment and diminished competitiveness in an increasingly data-driven world.”

To schedule a meeting with the Arcitecta team at SCA/HPCAsia 2026, visit: https://www.arcitecta.com/events/2026/sca/chat/

