Arch Painting® Wraps Up Banner Year, Focuses on Growth for 2026

The Nationwide Paint Contractor Looks Toward Expansion with Two New Office Locations

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#commercialpainting--Arch Painting®, the leading provider of nationwide commercial paint contracting services today announced it sustained double digit growth in 2025. This is significant when others in the construction and home services industries have struggled to keep pace.

2025 was a banner year for Arch Painting, who spun out its Paintzen® residential painting division, and launched the 2.0 version of the pricing and reservation technology platform behind it, Zenify™. Now, residential customers can price, book and pay for interior and exterior painting projects, as well as garage epoxy floor projects, all from the comfort of their home, from the device of their choice.

Backed by Arch Painting’s three decades in the painting industry, customers can now take advantage of the Paintzen 5x5 Pledge - a first-of-its-kind, tech-enabled guarantee to price home painting projects in as little as five minutes and have crews on site in as soon as five days. The 5x5 Pledge radically and immediately transforms an industry that still relies on slow-to-schedule in person visits to provide a quote, followed by several days to deliver pricing. In a world where consumers are accustomed to instant satisfaction for services ranging from vacation bookings to major home purchases, this pledge from Paintzen promises customers a new level of speed and satisfaction.

“This year was truly record-breaking - our results, our growth, and most importantly, for the way our employees partnered with our customers,” said Richard Kilgannon, President & CEO of Arch Painting. “I couldn’t be more proud of what our team has accomplished together. The year ahead holds big opportunities, bold goals, and even more successes.”

Arch Painting was honored with a number of awards in 2025 including: being named to the Inc. Regional list of fastest growing companies in the Northeast and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the United States; being named in the Boston Business Journal’s list of Best Places to Work in Boston; winning Silver in the category of CSR Program of the Year by the Best in Biz Awards 2025; and being certified as a Great Place to Work.

As Arch Painting turns its focus to 2026, the company is looking to expand into new markets, planning to open two new regional offices with the intention of better supporting our nationwide customers, and local and regional brands.

About Arch Painting®

Arch Painting is the nation’s leading commercial paint contractor. Founded by Joe Giacalone in 1997, Arch Painting provides unparalleled painting services that transform spaces from ordinary to extraordinary. Customer service, attention to detail, mastery of technique, and uncompromising commitment to quality are the foundation of each job and partnership served. Learn more at www.archpainting.com.

About Paintzen®

Paintzen is an Arch Painting Company. Powered by Zenify and backed by three decades of experience from Arch Painting, Paintzen is transforming the residential paint experience, combining high quality service and convenient technology for better, faster results. Using Zenify technology to price, book and manage interior or exterior residential painting projects, Paintzen streamlines the process. With Paintzen you can price and book a paint project in as little as 5 minutes and have a paint crew on location in as few as 5 days. Learn more at www.paintzen.com.

About Zenify™

Zenify was launched in 2014 as a proprietary technology platform formerly known as Paintzen, designed to improve the customer experience in quoting, booking and scheduling residential painting projects. Over the past decade, the platform has grown from an instant pricing and booking technology for interior painting projects, to a comprehensive platform that includes pricing, booking and deployment of crews for interior, exterior and garage epoxy projects across 49 states. Owned by Arch Painting and used to power the Paintzen residential painting experience, Zenify is changing the home services industry one customer at a time. Zenify is designed to reflect the fast-paced lives of today's consumers as they seek to access home improvement services on their laptops and mobile devices. With its proprietary technology, Zenify can quickly deliver custom pricing and instant access to contracting crews for faster service and superior customer satisfaction.

For More Information:

Andrea Krull

Director of Strategic Communications

Arch Painting

akrull@archpainting.com

(781) 496-1027