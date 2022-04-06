Home Business Wire ARC, Inc. Collaborates with AWS to Support the Internet of Battlefield Things
Business Wire

ARC, Inc. Collaborates with AWS to Support the Internet of Battlefield Things

di Business Wire

ARC, Inc. joins AWS’s Public Sector Partner Program to help shape the future of ground warfare with weapons sensing and data sharing system

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Armaments Research Company, Inc. (ARC) is pleased to announce its collaboration with the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Federal Small Business Team. This team supports strategic small businesses that are aligned to meet and exceed the technology requirements of federal agencies. Along with the collaboration with the Federal Small Business Team, AWS’s scalable architecture supports the development and deployment of ARC’s weapons-sensing data-streaming technology in real-time, empowering the warfighter with high-speed, reliable information to aid decisions and gain a battlefield edge.

When deployed to military operational and training environments, Internet-of-Things (IoT) sensors face untraditional challenges such as constrained or contested networks and demanding physical conditions for sensor hardware. Whether the network includes 5G high-speed internet access or is considered denied, the utilization of AWS environments helps ARC rapidly extract and process data directly from the front lines—preserving transmission speeds at scale—to inform time-critical, life-saving decisions. This combined capability can enable the warfighter with distributed information sharing at speed for improved battlefield response in near-peer-level conflict.

“When we evaluated on-premises and cloud service provider frameworks across the DoD landscape, AWS’s capability to support the requirements of massively scaled IoT data that comes straight from the soldier’s weapon scored the highest in our evaluation. ARC is breaking new ground with deployments of AWS and IoT sensors into connected battlefield environments. The combination of highly available edge services from AWS with network agnostic IoT weapon sensors helps clear the ‘fog of war,’” said Kyle Broadway, Chief Technology Officer at ARC.

ARC technical solutions and case studies are available for individual demonstration. Interested parties are invited to visit armaments.us and contact info@armaments.us for more information.

About Armaments Research Company, Inc.: Founded in 2016, ARC is a privately-owned, top-secret-cleared, Washington D.C.-based technology firm, led in tandem by innovative technology experts and combat-tested military veterans. ARC’s original solutions were developed under DARPA and National Science Foundation sponsorship, leveraging state-of-the-art internet-of-things (IoT) and machine learning (ML) technologies to transform weapons into information nodes or ‘sensors’ and arm Commanders with advanced, real-time decision support.

Contacts

Jeff Denton, Head of Operations and Administration

Armaments Research Company, Inc.

925-219-0806

jeffdenton@armaments.us

Articoli correlati

Coinweb Awarded Digital Asset Exchange License from Lithuanian Regulator

Business Wire Business Wire -
Layer-2 interoperability platform secures its presence in Europe’s crypto landscape with first digital asset exchange license VILNIUS, Lithuania--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coinweb, a...
Continua a leggere

TDK Supports the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 Through the Official Partner Activities

Business Wire Business Wire -
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TDK Corporation (TOKYO:6762) announces its official partnership with the world’s most prestigious track and field event, the World...
Continua a leggere

Advanced Energy Names Elizabeth K. Vonne as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Business Wire Business Wire -
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Coinweb Awarded Digital Asset Exchange License from Lithuanian Regulator

Business Wire