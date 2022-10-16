<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire ARC, Inc. and Booz Allen Hamilton Partner to Advance Battlefield IoT with...
Business Wire

ARC, Inc. and Booz Allen Hamilton Partner to Advance Battlefield IoT with 5G

di Business Wire

U.S.-Based IoT & Predictive Analytics Company Helps Shape the Future of Ground Warfare with Weapons Sensing and Data Sharing System


WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Armaments Research Company, Inc. (ARC) and Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) announced a partnership to demonstrate the performance of ARC’s weapons sensing data across BAH’s fifth-generation mobile technology (5G)-powered network. This project is part of BAH’s previously awarded Joint Base Lewis-McChord 5G-Enabled Extended Reality (XR) contract to maximize soldiers’ performance on and off the battlefield.

The project allows BAH to prototype and optimize Internet-of-Things (IoT) and XR capabilities with tailored military applications, ultra-low latency and scale. ARC’s AI-powered tactical weapons sensor securely collects and processes key battlefield and soldier performance data to allow ground force commanders a more complete common operating picture to aid in decision making.

When combined, these solutions empower the warfighter with curated, relevant engagement data at speed, enabling leap-ahead, machine-to-machine capability for US Defense.

“This partnership will help reveal what’s conceivable as the Army considers new approaches to gaining overmatch in future conflict. The collective creativity across the Army, BAH, and ARC teams thus far has inspired a more ambitious vision of scale for this combined solution,” said ARC CEO Michael Canty. “This project represents the forefront of a true leveling up of our nation’s military.”

ARC technical solutions and case studies are available for individual demonstration. Interested parties are invited to visit armaments.us and contact info@armaments.us for more information.

About Armaments Research Company, Inc.: Founded in 2016, ARC is a privately-owned, top-secret-cleared, Washington D.C.-based technology firm, led in tandem by innovative technology experts and combat-tested military veterans. ARC’s original solutions were developed under DARPA and National Science Foundation sponsorship, leveraging state-of-the-art internet-of-things (IoT) and machine learning (ML) technologies to transform weapons into information nodes or ‘sensors’ and arm Commanders with advanced, real-time decision support.

Contacts

Jeff Denton, Head of Operations and Administration

Armaments Research Company, Inc.

925-219-0806

jeffdenton@armaments.us

Articoli correlati

AEGIX AIM Emergency Management System Upgraded and is Now Free for Law Enforcement

Business Wire Business Wire -
Groundbreaking technology platform to better manage emergencies such as active shooter situations is now available for Police Departments, Sheriff’s...
Continua a leggere

Apple Music and Mercedes-Benz Bring Premium Immersive Spatial Audio to Drivers Worldwide

Business Wire Business Wire -
PARIS & STUTTGART, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apple and Mercedes‑Benz today announced that Apple Music’s highly acclaimed Spatial Audio with support for...
Continua a leggere

Razer and Verizon Unveil the Razer Edge 5G – the Ultimate 5G Handheld Gaming Device

Business Wire Business Wire -
Announced by Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan during the RazerCon 2022 keynote, the Razer Edge 5G delivers thousands of AAA...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

AEGIX AIM Emergency Management System Upgraded and is Now Free for Law Enforcement

Business Wire