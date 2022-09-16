Aquanow Signs MOU with OYAK Securities, a Leading Financial Services Brand in Turkey

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aquanow is pleased to announce that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with OYAK Securities to provide digital asset services in Turkey and neighboring countries. The project scope includes developing the digital asset ecosystem and preparatory work for the necessary regulations to be established.

“Building on our successes has been one of the company’s primary objectives,” said Phil Sham, Aquanow Chief Executive Officer. “OYAK is a demonstrated innovator, responsible fiduciary, and trusted advisor in Turkey. We are proud to have been selected by this industry leader and look forward to collaborating with the team to explore digital asset use cases in compliance with the legal regulations to be implemented in the country.”

OYAK Securities provides financial services to corporations and individuals with the objective of being a leader in sectoral developments. The group emphasizes an innovative and creative attitude in all its dealings, while maintaining strict adherence to regulations. OYAK Securities is one of the first brokerage institutions authorized by the Capital Markets Board of Turkey as the “Broadly Authorized Intermediary Institution” with the highest number of operating licenses (January 2015).

Aquanow is leading innovation at the intersection of blockchain and financial markets. For more information, please visit www.aquanow.io.

Aquanow is a leading infrastructure and liquidity provider that enables institutional and enterprise use-cases for digital assets. Each month, billions of dollar value pass through our platform enabling a broad range of financial services for our clients. We serve an international customer base that includes the world’s fastest-growing financial institutions, internet platforms, and progressive businesses.

Aquanow is privately funded and guided by experienced financial executives and professional traders.

Founded in 1982 as an affiliate of the Ordu Yardımlaşma Kurumu (Army Aid Foundation), OYAK Securities, a brand identified with trust, quality, power and prestige in the sector, serves both corporate and individual customers. With its stable market share, widespread sales and distribution network, strong local customer portfolio, innovative and creative attitude in corporate finance deals, good relations with international investment banks, strong financial structure, extensive sectoral experience and past experience and professional leadership; OYAK Securities offers around 190,000 individuals and corporates, national and international customers brokerage, corporate finance, financial consultancy and investment consultancy services in capital market instruments, with 13 branches.

