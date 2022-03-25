Aqua Comms Announces the Launch of CeltixConnect-2 and North Sea Connect

Delivering additional diversity between Ireland, the UK and the Nordics through Aqua Comms’ investment in the Havhingsten system

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AEC1—Aqua Comms, a leading provider of global subsea connectivity services today announced the successful launch of CeltixConnect-2 (CC-2) and North Sea Connect (NSC) as part of its ownership of the Havhingsten cable system.

CC-2 is Aqua Comms’ second unrepeated system between the key data hubs of Ireland and the UK, with diverse landings into the Isle of Man (IOM). Together with CC-1 the new system brings resilient, high fibre count, capacity connectivity between these key hubs for the Carrier, Cloud and Content markets.

NSC offers a completely new route connecting the UK and the Nordics and is a repeated cable system connecting the Stellium Data Centre at D9’s SeaEdge-1 in Newcastle, UK and Blaabjerg, Denmark which also hosts Aqua Comms’ AEC-2 Trans-Atlantic cable system.

CC-2 and NSC also combine to provide regional connectivity to Aqua Comms’ AEC-1 and AEC-2 Trans-Atlantic cables ensuring resilience and diversity between the US, Ireland, the UK and the Nordics.

Chris Bayly, CCO of Aqua Comms, commented, “The addition of these two new regional systems mark an important milestone for Aqua Comms. By connecting Ireland, the UK and the Nordics, Aqua Comms is bringing its industry-leading connectivity services to these key growth markets whilst also enhancing its Trans-Atlantic footprint and connectivity between the US and Europe”

Bayly added, “This demonstrates our continued investment in delivering services to underserved markets and I’m excited to see this continue with the rollout of AEC-3 and EMIC-1”

About Aqua Comms

Aqua Comms is a leading provider of global subsea connectivity services delivered through an extensive portfolio of owned and operated subsea systems. Aqua Comms offers connectivity networking solutions including managed capacity services, spectrum and dark fibre to the global content, cloud and carrier markets.

To learn more about Aqua Comms and its portfolio of connectivity networking solutions visit www.aquacomms.com.

In April 2021, Aqua Comms DAC was acquired by Digital 9 Infrastructure plc (D9), an LSE listed investment trust managed by Triple Point Investment Management LLP.

D9 is a digital infrastructure investment trust that has raised over US$ 1.1 billion since its IPO in March 2021, investing US$ 650 million into data centres and fibre networks. Its team has over US$ 250 billion transactional and operational experience in digital infrastructure. The number 9 in Digital 9 Infrastructure comes from the UN Sustainable Development Goal number 9, which focuses the fund on investments that bridge the digital divide by increasing connectivity globally and that improve the environmental sustainability of digital infrastructure.

To learn more about D9 visit www. https://www.d9infrastructure.com/.

