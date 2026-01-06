Aqara Showcases Latest Innovations in Spatial Intelligence at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aqara, a global leader and pioneer in IoT, today unveiled its cutting-edge innovations in intelligent space technology at CES 2026 (Booth #51229, Halls A-D, Venetian Expo). Aqara’s demonstration offers a glimpse into a smarter system that reshapes how spaces perceive and respond to human activity—delivering security, comfort, and convenience like never before.

Key highlights include the new Thermostat Hub W200 with Adaptive Temperature and Clean Energy Guidance from Apple and Aqara’s first Matter-enabled Camera Hub G350, both of which act as centers for spatial intelligence, analyzing environmental data to manage devices and automation; the Spatial Multi-Sensor FP400 and Multi-State Sensor P100, which detect human presence, behavior, and environmental conditions; and the Smart Lock U400 that provides hands-free unlock with home key on iPhone or Apple Watch. Together, these devices enable a seamless, intuitive experience, transforming modern spaces—whether in residential, commercial, or public settings—into intelligent, adaptive environments that anticipate the needs of their occupants.

In addition, Aqara showcases its all-in-one smart space management platform, the Aqara Builder, offering simplified, streamlined space management tools and resources for both personal and commercial use.

Spatial Intelligence Centers

The Thermostat Hub W200 and Camera Hub G350 serve as the central point of Aqara’s spatial intelligence ecosystem. These Matter controllers, equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi, Thread, and Zigbee, connect and manage not only Aqara devices but also a wide range of Matter-compatible products from other ecosystems, enabling unified control and automation throughout the space.

Leveraging Adaptive Temperature and Clean Energy Guidance features from iOS 26, the Thermostat Hub W200 delivers personalized comfort while optimizing energy use. Adaptive Temperature uses iPhone to predict when users are on their way home and the activity state in the Apple Home app, including ‘home,’ ‘sleep,’ ‘away,’ and ‘extended away’ to automatically adjust the temperature so it’s just right.1 Clean Energy Guidance from Apple makes small adjustments to heating and cooling temperatures to take advantage of times when the grid is cleaner and electricity may cost less to save energy, while ensuring comfort.2 Beyond climate control, the W200 serves as a centralized panel hub for security by syncing with an Aqara doorbell and door lock, allowing family members to verify visitors and unlock the door on its 4-inch full-color touchscreen.

Supporting the latest Matter 1.5 specs, the Camera Hub G350 is Aqara’s first Matter-certified camera, offering future-proof interoperability, low-latency streaming, and unified control across compatible third-party Matter ecosystems like Homey and SmartThings. This dual-lens, indoor PTZ camera packs a 4K wide-angle lens and a 2.5K telephoto lens to deliver 9x hybrid zoom, allowing for panoramic views and vivid details. It features AI-powered automatic tracking to keep people and pets always in frame, and is equipped with on-device AI to detect and alert specific events (e.g., person/pet detection, facial recognition) and sounds, ensuring that homeowners never miss important details.

Spatial Sensing and Awareness Devices

Powered by mmWave radar and AI algorithms, the Spatial Multi-Sensor FP400 delivers precise multi-person spatial intelligence, allowing users to track occupant positioning and posture (standing, sitting, and lying down) in real time. This Thread/Zigbee dual-protocol sensor also features simultaneous fall detection when side-mounted, real-time headcount, and dwell analytics like average dwell time and walking distance, making it a versatile sensing solution for both residential and commercial settings, including healthcare environments.

The highly versatile Multi-State Sensor P100 is equipped with 9-axis sensing and AI algorithms to offer high-precision, responsive motion tracking. Detecting vibration, motion, taps/knocks, drops, and tilt, this dual-protocol, Matter-enabled sensor not only monitors the opening/closing of doors and windows but also recognizes object movements and vibrations.3 It can alert users to entry point breaches, glass breaks, and high-value item movements, offering an array of possibilities for home automation and security.

Intelligent Control Device

The Smart Lock U400 completes Aqara’s spatial intelligence ecosystem. Featuring cutting-edge UWB technology, this deadbolt lock provides more secure, hands-free access with home key in Apple Wallet on iPhone or Apple Watch.4 Hands-free unlock with home key allows users to instantly open the U400 as soon as they are around six feet away from their door, for an even more effortless home entry experience. This product is also Matter-certified and Aliro-ready, enabling future-proof interoperability and next-gen mobile access across digital keys, such as those in Samsung Wallet.5

For more information on this lock and its availability, please check this press release on the Aqara website.

Intelligent Space Management Platform

Apart from new products, Aqara is also unveiling Aqara Builder, an all-in-one smart space management platform. Aqara Builder offers cloud-based and collaborative project management, remote access, and multi-site control capabilities, simplifying space management for both personal and commercial use. It enables effortless project configuration, monitoring, and technical support anytime, anywhere, ensuring security and flexibility for all users.

Adaptive Temperature requires all members in the shared Home app use iPhone running iOS 26 or later or Apple Watch running watchOS 26 or later, as well as a home hub—like Apple TV or HomePod—running tvOS 26 or later and iOS 26 or later. Clean Energy Guidance requires iPhone running iOS 26 or later or iPad running iPadOS 26 or later. The Multi-Sensor P100 can be used in the Door and Window Monitoring mode or Object Status Monitoring mode. The Object Status Monitoring mode, which allows the sensor to detect vibration, movement, drops, taps, and tilt, is only available when used in the Zigbee mode and with the Aqara Home app. Controlling the Smart Lock U400 with Apple Home requires a Thread-enabled Apple home hub (e.g., Apple TV 4K, HomePod 2nd generation, HomePod mini), or a compatible third-party Thread Border Router. You can also pair the U400 to a Thread-enabled iPhone running iOS 18 or later. Unlock on approach is available with iPhone 11 and later, excluding iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation) and iPhone 16e, running iOS 18.5 or later, and Apple Watch Series 6 and later, excluding Apple Watch SE, running watchOS 11.5 or later. Tap to unlock is available for iPhone XS and later running iOS 17.1 or later, and Apple Watch Series 4 and later running watchOS 10.1 or later. Support of Samsung Wallet is expected in Q1 2026.

