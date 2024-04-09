Aqara Expands Thread Product Portfolio with a New Motion Sensor

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aqara, a leading provider of smart home solutions, today announced the availability of the Motion and Light Sensor P2, its new generation motion sensor built upon the Thread protocol and the industry-unifying Matter standard. The native Matter connectivity offers unparalleled compatibility across smart home platforms including Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings1. With Matter’s local networking capabilities, the P2 sensor ensures enhanced responsiveness and reliability.

“In the rapidly expanding global market for Passive Infrared (PIR) sensors, Aqara has achieved remarkable success, distributing over 100,000 units last year,” states Cathy You, Aqara Senior Vice President, Global Business and Strategy. “The launch of the Motion and Light Sensor P2, which combines our renowned sensor technology with the latest in connectivity protocols and standards, encapsulates our forward-thinking approach and our commitment to delivering smart home solutions that are ready for tomorrow’s advancement.”

The Motion and Light Sensor P2 integrates an ultra-wide angle PIR motion sensor with a standalone illumination sensor, providing precise detection up to 7 meters (ca. 23 feet) and 170° horizontally2. This facilitates a range of use scenarios from automated lighting and security enhancement to climate control. The sensor also measures light intensity independently of motion detection3, enabling sophisticated lighting and window covering control for optimal comfort and energy efficiency. Engineered for longevity, the Motion and Light Sensor P2 boasts a robust battery life of up to two years, ensuring dependable operation with minimal maintenance.

As a Thread-enabled device, the Motion and Light Sensor P2 connects to any Matter controller with Thread Border Router functionality, and allows use across multiple compatible platforms thanks to Matter’s multi-admin feature. Furthermore, the sensor offers a few Aqara Home exclusive features such as customizable sensitivity and detection timeout settings for tailored performance4. Users can fine-tune both parameters through the Aqara Home app, which requires Aqara’s own Thread-enabled Matter controller, for example the upcoming Hub M3.

As part of Aqara’s expanding Thread-enabled product line, the Motion and Light Sensor P2 exemplifies the Company’s dedication to elevating smart home experiences through enhanced interoperability and simplicity. Additional Thread devices from Aqara are expected in the coming months, including the aforementioned Hub M3 and the retrofit home access solution Smart Lock U200.

The Motion and Light Sensor P2 is now available in Aqara’s Amazon brand stores in North America (US, Canada), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, UK) and Asia (Japan), as well as through select Aqara retailers worldwide5.

For more information on this sensor, please visit our website.

1. A Matter controller with Thread Border Router functionality is required for the connection to the corresponding Matter-enabled system.



2. Based on the internal lab test, measured under the ambient temperature of 25 °C (ca. 77 °F) and high sensitivity level.



3. Illumination sensing functionality is not available on Alexa at the time of launch.



4. By default, the sensor is set to medium sensitivity and a 30-second detection timeout.



5. Product availability may vary by retail channel.

Contacts

For Media Inquiries

media@aqara.com