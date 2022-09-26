Apyx Medical Corporation to Release Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (the “Company”), the manufacturer of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology marketed and sold as Renuvion®, today announced that financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 will be released before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th.

Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 10th to discuss the results of the quarter and host a question and answer session. To listen to the call by phone, interested parties may dial 877-407-8289 (or 201-689-8341 for international callers) and provide access code 13733047. Participants should ask for the Apyx Medical Corporation Call. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website and at:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=vs7YbvfR.

A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours through the following two weeks. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 for U.S. callers or 201-612-7415 for international callers and using the replay access code: 13733047. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About Apyx Medical Corporation:

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people’s lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion® and J-Plasma® offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com.

