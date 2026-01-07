Aptar Digital Health and ŌURA Collaborate to Advance Migraine Insights by Connecting Migraine Buddy® with Oura Ring

The integration aims to empower millions of users with deeper insights into migraine triggers through biometric signals.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptar Digital Health, part of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR), a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies, today announced a partnership with ŌURA to integrate Aptar’s Migraine Buddy® with Oura Ring. Migraine Buddy, a leading migraine tracking app with millions of users, will connect with the continuous biometric data from Oura Ring, with the goal of providing individuals with personalized insights into their migraine patterns and potential triggers.

Migraine Buddy is designed to empower people suffering from headaches and migraine through data-driven insights. Its user-friendly design and robust tracking capabilities have quickly garnered widespread popularity, making it a top-choice mobile application. By integrating Migraine Buddy’s detailed symptom tracking, reporting, and coaching capabilities, with continuous biometric data from Oura Ring, including sleep, heart rate variability, temperature trends, cycle insights, and more, users may be able to gain visibility into potential migraine triggers and related physiological patterns.

While the combined solution is designed for everyone, it is especially valuable for women, who experience migraines more frequently due to hormonal fluctuations. With the majority of Migraine Buddy users being women, the ability to connect Oura Ring to migraine data may help enlighten how hormonal shifts influence symptoms and support a deeper understanding of overall health.

Migraine is a neurological disorder characterized by recurring headaches of moderate to severe intensity, often accompanied by nausea, sensitivity to light, and other symptoms. It affects approximately 12% of the global population1, disproportionately impacting women due to hormonal factors. According to the World Health Organization, migraines are responsible for high population levels of disability and ill health2.

“This partnership is about empowering our users with seamless and fully automated tracking tools to more deeply understand what could impact their migraine episodes,” said Aurore Beaume, Chief Business Officer, Aptar Digital Health. “Bringing our insights together aims to create an even more holistic experience that can help people recognize patterns and make choices to enhance their health.”

“Our collaboration with ŌURA reflects Aptar’s commitment to drive innovation across the entire journey from formulation to patients,” said Gael Touya, President, Aptar Pharma. “Connecting Migraine Buddy with Oura Ring brings Aptar Pharma closer to the future management of health where data empowers every patient to anticipate and better manage their conditions.”

“At ŌURA, we’re committed to ensuring that continuous biometric insights play a meaningful role in how people understand and manage their health,” said Dorothy Kilroy, Chief Commercial Officer at ŌURA. “This is especially true for women, whose experiences—including migraines—are often shaped by hormonal shifts. As a company deeply invested in advancing women’s health, our partnership with Aptar Digital Health builds on that mission, bringing together Oura’s real-time signals with Migraine Buddy’s rich tracking experience to give individuals a clearer, more actionable view of their migraine patterns. It’s a powerful step toward a future where migraine care is more proactive and grounded in each person’s unique physiology.”

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies. Aptar serves a number of attractive end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Aptar Digital Health creates end-to-end solutions to enhance patient experiences every day, leveraging a holistic ecosystem of digital interventions. Amplified by an industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions, Aptar Digital Health’s offering combines mobile and web apps, connected drug delivery systems, onboarding, training and advanced data analytics services to actively empower patients and create a positive treatment journey. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has over 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, please visit www.aptardigitalhealth.com and www.aptar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including regarding the planned integration of Migraine Buddy with Oura Ring and the anticipated benefits and outcomes of that integration for users. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by use of words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “future,” “potential,” “continues” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results or other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of the Migraine Buddy and Oura Ring; our ability to deliver meaningful biometric-driven insights to users; regulatory requirements and compliance; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions or illnesses.

1Burch RC, Buse DC, Lipton RB. Migraine: Epidemiology, Burden, and Comorbidity. Neurol Clin. 2019 Nov;37(4):631-649. doi: 10.1016/j.ncl.2019.06.001. Epub 2019 Aug 27. PMID: 31563224. 2 https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/headache-disorders

Aptar Investors Relations Contact:

Mary Skafidas

mary.skafidas@aptar.com

+1 347 351 6407



Aptar Pharma Media Contact:

Carolyn Penot

carolyn.penot@aptar.com

+33 6 37 36 76 84



Aptar Media Contact:

Katie Reardon

katie.reardon@aptar.com

+1 815 479 5671