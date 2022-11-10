aPriori Unifies Product Manufacturing Teams and Data with Powerful Collaboration Application

CONCORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–aPriori today announced aP Workspace, a new collaboration and task management application to accelerate and optimize the entire product design and manufacturing process. The aP Workspace application unifies disconnected product teams and data, and provides a robust coworking and task management environment to optimize product designs for cost, sustainability, and manufacturability.

aP Workspace is included in aPriori’s Manufacturing Insights Platform, which provides manufacturers with insights to improve their product designs and manufacturing processes. Through collaboration, automation, and digitalization, the aPriori Manufacturing Insights Platform connects design engineers, cost engineers, sourcing/procurement, sustainability, and supply chain teams.

“Manufacturers face mounting challenges including inflation, looming sustainability mandates, and geopolitical instability. Efforts to operate effectively and decisively are often hampered because teams can’t collaborate easily or access information trapped in spreadsheets or siloed systems,” said Stephanie Feraday, aPriori President and Chief Executive Officer. “aP Workspace addresses these hurdles by enabling product designers and manufacturers to plan quickly and confidently using enriched digital thread data.”

Collaboration Software for Design and Manufacturing Teams



aP Workspace centralizes actionable data insights from all aPriori applications – including cost drivers, manufacturability risks, and sustainability metrics. Teams review and act on aPriori insights in real time. For example, a user can create a new scenario based on an aPriori design analysis (e.g., a 3D CAD model with proposed design and manufacturing process changes to reduce cost). Team members can mark up and comment on features or characteristics right on 3D models and line-item cost data.

Users can also focus on their project action items by receiving automatic alerts. aPriori’s “turn-based collaboration” provides filters to only receive updates related to specific user tasks.

aP Workspace Benefits



Advantages of aPriori’s collaboration solution for product design, and manufacturing include:

Access real-time product information: Enable all project stakeholders to work on the same data in one place in real time. aPriori’s digital thread capabilities provide users with the latest product information for their analysis.

Enable all project stakeholders to work on the same data in one place in real time. aPriori’s digital thread capabilities provide users with the latest product information for their analysis. Ease of use: Improve collaboration by customizing product data for design or business reviews, as well as supplier negotiations. Enable users to review design scenarios by product cost, risk, sustainability, and other relevant metrics. And simplify communications by marking up and commenting directly on 3D models or providing line-item cost updates.

Improve collaboration by customizing product data for design or business reviews, as well as supplier negotiations. Enable users to review design scenarios by product cost, risk, sustainability, and other relevant metrics. And simplify communications by marking up and commenting directly on 3D models or providing line-item cost updates. Gain transparency: Drill down into a task to see all user comments, and use this traceability to understand a project’s evolution.

Drill down into a task to see all user comments, and use this traceability to understand a project’s evolution. Simplify task management: Get automated alerts regarding comments and updates to your assignments. And use filters to turn off the stream of updates that don’t directly apply to your project responsibilities.

aP Workspace Availability



aP Workspace will be available for cloud customers in Q1 2023.

About aPriori



aPriori is the leading provider of digital manufacturing simulation software that brings product design and sourcing teams closer to production. By leveraging the digital twin within our digital factories, we automatically generate manufacturing intelligence that helps manufacturers collaborate across the product development process to make better design, sourcing, and manufacturing decisions that yield higher-value products in less time. aPriori solutions are now available in the cloud or on-premise. Headquartered in Concord, Mass., aPriori also has offices in Belfast, Northern Ireland and in Munich, Germany. To learn more about aPriori, visit www.apriori.com.

