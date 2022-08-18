aPriori Names Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Growth for its Manufacturing Insights Platform

CONCORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–aPriori today appointed former PTC Sales Vice President John Haller as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Mr. Haller applies his product development, manufacturing, and digital transformation experience to help discrete manufacturers reach their business goals. As aPriori CRO, Mr. Haller is responsible for directing the company’s next phase of international growth.

aPriori’s Manufacturing Insights Platform provides powerful product design and manufacturing insights to address challenging economic pressures like inflation, cash flow, and sustainability regulations. And our platform provides traditionally separate teams with real-time collaboration to gain new levels of speed, resilience, and profitability. Manufacturing brands facing new market pressures and supply chain disruptions are increasingly turning to aPriori. During the past year, aPriori’s cloud-related sales grew by 171% based on Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR).

“I’m excited to join aPriori and apply my manufacturing experience in product lifecycle management and digital transformation to guide our rapid expansion,” said John Haller, CRO, aPriori. “aPriori’s unique solution helps manufacturers answer difficult questions concerning cost, manufacturability, and sustainability. Our customers use aPriori’s insights to take concrete actions that save money and contribute to their enterprise sustainability initiatives.”

“John Haller has proven experience leading a global sales team that understands how to provide customers with clear value through digital transformation solutions,” said Stephanie Feraday, aPriori President and Chief Executive Officer. “John and the rest of our expanded management team are well-positioned to address pivotal needs in the manufacturing industry and continue aPriori’s accelerated growth.”

Prior to joining aPriori, Mr. Haller served as the Global Vice President of Sales for PTC’s Windchill product lifecycle management (PLM) solution. Under his direction, Mr. Haller grew PTC’s global PLM revenues by more than 50%. He has more than 20 years of experience selling enterprise technology solutions and leading IT programs. John earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the United States Naval Academy and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Rhode Island.

About aPriori



aPriori is the leading provider of digital manufacturing simulation software that brings product design and sourcing teams closer to production. By leveraging the digital twin within our digital factories, we automatically generate manufacturing intelligence that helps manufacturers collaborate across the product development process to make better design, sourcing, and manufacturing decisions that yield higher-value products in less time. aPriori solutions are now available in the cloud or on-premise. Headquartered in Concord, Mass., aPriori also has offices in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Munich, Germany. To learn more about aPriori, visit www.apriori.com.

aPriori on LinkedIn



aPriori on YouTube



aPriori Blog

aPriori and aPriori Technologies are registered trademarks of aPriori Technologies Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks belong to their respective holders.

Contacts

Alex Wallace



Associate Director of Public Relations



aPriori



awallace@apriori.com

978.451.7687