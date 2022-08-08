Aprimo Named a Leader in Marketing Research Management by Independent Research Firm

Aprimo’s robust MRM suite gives customers a full gamut of financial planning and budgeting, project and resource management, and content planning and production capabilities.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aprimo, an industry-leading provider of digital asset management and content operations software, today announced it has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Resource Management, Q3 2022. Receiving the highest scores of any other vendor in the current offering and strategy categories, Aprimo is the only vendor named a leader in the MRM category, which according to Forrester is “evolving into a marketing coordination and ROI powerhouse.”

As marketing teams adjust to the new realities of a decentralized workforce and a climate of budget uncertainty, organizations are under increasing pressure to efficiently scale content for campaigns and digital transformation initiatives. Amid these challenges, there is a rising demand for an end-to-end content operations suite that can support iterative, agile planning, cross-functional collaboration, and rapid execution. According to the report, “Aprimo is a stalwart in the MRM market, equally adept in money management, people management, and content management.”

Aprimo’s robust MRM solutions – which include digital asset management (DAM), work management, and marketing budgeting capabilities in a unified platform – enable content personalization at scale, deeper insights from creative operations and content performance to inform strategy, and seamless handoffs from content creation to distribution.

“We believe our recognition as a leader in both the DAM¹ and the MRM Waves is strong validation of our investment in continuous innovation to address a unique need in the market,” said Erik Huddleston, chief executive officer, Aprimo. “When combined, our industry-leading portfolio of solutions provides a value-compounding effect for our customers across all sectors.”

Aprimo was evaluated among nine other MRM providers based on 33 criteria grouped into three main categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. Aprimo received the highest score of all vendors in the Content Management criterion, as well as the highest scores possible in the Commercial Model, Partner Ecosystem, Security and Governance, and Innovation Roadmap criterion.

“Our industry-leading DAM and MRM capabilities are the result of first-mover investments to unify content operations within a single platform experience – something other vendors in our space are just starting to pursue,” said Kevin Souers, chief product and technical officer, Aprimo. “The intersection and interactivity of our product suite sets the bar for what organizations should expect from agile content operations software.”

Source: The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Resource Management, Q3 2022

¹”The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management For Customer Experience, Q1 2022”

About Aprimo

Aprimo offers industry-leading digital asset management and work management solutions that help your teams spend their time and effort on content and marketing strategies that drive business outcomes and reach customers in the right channels. Its content operations platform provides organizations with a single source of truth to optimize the way they plan, develop, govern, and deliver exceptional brand experiences at scale. Learn more at www.aprimo.com.

