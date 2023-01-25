<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
AppLovin to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppLovin Corporation, (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin” or the “Company”) a leading marketing software platform, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 after the U.S. stock market closes.

An accompanying webinar will take place at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on February 8, 2023 during which management will discuss quarterly and full year results, as well as provide commentary on business performance. The webinar will be hosted by Adam Foroughi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Herald Chen, President and Chief Financial Officer.

The webinar may be accessed on the Company’s website at: https://investors.AppLovin.com or via the following dial-in number: +1 669 900 6833 and using webinar ID 983 5045 1236. A replay of the webinar will also be available under the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About AppLovin

AppLovin enables developers to grow their business. Businesses rely on AppLovin’s market leading technologies to solve their mission-critical functions with a powerful, full stack solution including user acquisition, monetization and measurement. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

Contacts

Investors
Ryan Gee

ir@applovin.com

Press
Kim Hughes

press@applovin.com

