Applied Industrial Technologies to Report Third Quarter Earnings and Conduct Conference Call on April 25, 2024

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) today announced it will release its fiscal 2024 third quarter results on Thursday, April 25, 2024, before the market opens. The Company’s fiscal 2024 third quarter ended March 31, 2024.


The Company will host a conference call at 10 a.m. ET that day to discuss the quarter’s results and outlook. A live audio webcast and supplemental presentation can be accessed on our Investor Relations site at https://ir.applied.com. To join by telephone, dial 888-660-6573 (toll free) or 929-203-0881 using conference ID 6868675.

Replays of the call will be available via webcast, as well as by telephone for one week by dialing 800-770-2030 (toll free) or 647-362-9199 using conference ID 6868675.

About Applied®

Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

Contacts

Ryan D. Cieslak

Director – Investor Relations & Treasury

216-426-4887 / rcieslak@applied.com

