Applied Industrial Technologies to Report Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings and Conduct Conference Call on January 27, 2026

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) today announced it will release its fiscal 2026 second quarter results on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, before the market opens. The Company’s fiscal 2026 second quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The Company will host a conference call at 10 a.m. ET that day to discuss the quarter’s results and outlook. A live audio webcast and supplemental presentation can be accessed on our Investor Relations site at https://ir.applied.com. To join by telephone, dial 800-715-9871 (toll free) or 646-307-1963 using conference ID 7388794.

Replays of the call will be available via webcast, as well as by telephone for one week by dialing 800-770-2030 (toll free) using conference ID 7388794.

About Applied®

Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations), OEM (original equipment manufacturing), and new system install applications in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

