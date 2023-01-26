Applied Industrial Technologies Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

Net Sales of $1.1 Billion Up 20.9% YoY; Up 21.1% on an Organic Basis

Net Income of $80.5 Million; EPS of $2.05 Up 40.8% YoY

EBITDA of $125.5 Million Up 35.6% YoY

Quarterly Dividend Increased to $0.35 Per Share

Raising Fiscal 2023 Guidance

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT), a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies, today reported results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Net sales for the quarter increased 20.9% to $1.1 billion from $876.9 million in the prior year. The change includes a 0.5% increase from acquisitions, offset by a negative 0.7% impact from foreign currency translation. Excluding these factors, sales increased 21.1% on an organic basis across both the Service Center segment and Engineered Solutions segment. The Company reported net income of $­­­80.5 million, or $2.05 per share, and EBITDA of $125.5 million. On a pre-tax basis, results include $8.9 million ($0.17 after tax per share) of LIFO expense compared to $4.7 million ($0.09 after tax per share) of LIFO expense in the prior-year period.

Neil A. Schrimsher, Applied’s President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, “ We had another solid quarter with organic sales growth exceeding 21% against difficult comparisons. The broader U.S. manufacturing environment remained productive during the quarter, and we continue to benefit from our internal sales initiatives, industry position, and channel capabilities. This is presenting recurring growth opportunities across both legacy and new market verticals. From technical MRO support to advanced engineered solutions, we are playing a broader and more integral role across the industrial supply chain as customers embrace service requirements and investments. Concurrently, we continue to control costs and leverage operational enhancements, resulting in record EBITDA margins and notable EPS growth. Overall, these results further demonstrate our enhanced growth profile and earnings power as we capitalize on our strategy and various secular, structural, and company-specific tailwinds.”

Mr. Schrimsher added, “ Based on our second quarter performance and updated outlook, we are raising fiscal 2023 guidance for sales, EBITDA margins, and EPS. While order rates are gradually normalizing and macro uncertainty is persisting, I am encouraged by our performance year to date and ongoing company-specific growth and margin opportunities moving forward. Organic sales are up by a low-twenty percent month to date in January compared to prior-year levels. Underlying industrial sector fundamentals within North America remain favorable long term, and we expect ongoing benefits from a more diverse mix of growth tailwinds tied to our channel strategy and business evolution in recent years. In addition, our cash generation and balance sheet provide capacity to supplement our growth going forward. This includes the ongoing build-out of our advanced automation platform, as highlighted by the acquisition of Automation, Inc. in early November 2022. Overall, I am proud of our team’s continued effort, and we look forward to further showcasing the strength of our differentiated industry position into the second half of fiscal 2023 and beyond.”

Updated Fiscal 2023 Guidance

For fiscal 2023, the Company now projects EPS of $8.10 to $8.50 (prior $6.90 to $7.55), sales growth of 13% to 15% (prior 5% to 9% including 6% to 10% on an organic basis) and EBITDA margins of 11.5% to 11.7% (prior 10.9% to 11.2%). Guidance incorporates ongoing economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and supply chain headwinds. Guidance does not assume contribution from potential future acquisitions.

Dividend

Today the Company also announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.35 per common share, payable on February 28, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2023. This represents the 14th dividend increase since 2010.

Conference Call Information

About Applied®

Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking, as that term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. Applied intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements are often identified by qualifiers such as “expect,” “will,” “guidance,” “projects,” “assume”, and derivative or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations regarding important risk factors including trends in the industrial sector of the economy (such as the inflationary environment and supply chain strains), the effects of the health crisis associated with the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, results of operations, and financial condition, and other risk factors identified in Applied’s most recent periodic report and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, many of which risks are amplified by circumstances arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by Applied or any other person that the results expressed therein will be achieved. Applied assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, or events, or otherwise.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended



December 31, Six Months Ended



December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales $ 1,060,280 $ 876,874 $ 2,122,685 $ 1,768,555 Cost of sales 751,775 619,249 1,507,397 1,255,590 Gross Profit 308,505 257,625 615,288 512,965 Selling, distribution and administrative expense, including depreciation 195,612 179,448 395,863 360,174 Operating Income 112,893 78,177 219,425 152,791 Interest expense, net 6,185 7,007 12,665 14,397 Other expense (income), net 758 (869 ) 1,766 (1,181 ) Income Before Income Taxes 105,950 72,039 204,994 139,575 Income tax expense 25,493 15,013 47,657 29,580 Net Income $ 80,457 $ 57,026 $ 157,337 $ 109,995 Net Income Per Share – Basic $ 2.09 $ 1.48 $ 4.08 $ 2.86 Net Income Per Share – Diluted $ 2.05 $ 1.46 $ 4.02 $ 2.81 Average Shares Outstanding – Basic 38,579 38,456 38,552 38,479 Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted 39,208 39,122 39,162 39,104

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1) Applied uses the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method of valuing U.S. inventory. An actual valuation of inventory under the LIFO method can only be made at the end of each year based on the inventory levels and costs at that time. Accordingly, interim LIFO calculations are based on management’s estimates of expected year-end inventory levels and costs and are subject to the final year-end LIFO inventory determination.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 165,538 $ 184,474 Accounts receivable, net 654,510 656,429 Inventories 523,021 449,821 Other current assets 79,183 68,805 Total current assets 1,422,252 1,359,529 Property, net 112,790 111,896 Operating lease assets, net 105,797 108,052 Intangibles, net 246,739 250,590 Goodwill 572,319 563,205 Other assets 63,007 59,316 Total Assets $ 2,522,904 $ 2,452,588 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 250,407 $ 259,463 Current portion of long-term debt 25,189 40,174 Other accrued liabilities 171,609 199,990 Total current liabilities 447,205 499,627 Long-term debt 624,052 649,150 Other liabilities 155,771 154,456 Total Liabilities 1,227,028 1,303,233 Shareholders’ Equity 1,295,876 1,149,355 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 2,522,904 $ 2,452,588

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 157,337 $ 109,995 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property 11,033 10,863 Amortization of intangibles 15,519 16,205 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 9,573 1,328 Amortization of stock appreciation rights and options 1,871 2,516 Other share-based compensation expense 4,001 3,268 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions (111,542 ) (61,066 ) Other, net 1,031 (1,845 ) Net Cash provided by Operating Activities 88,823 81,264 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (25,516 ) (6,974 ) Capital expenditures (12,817 ) (7,510 ) Proceeds from property sales 128 442 Cash payments for loans on company-owned life insurance – (14,835 ) Net Cash used in Investing Activities (38,205 ) (28,877 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net borrowings under revolving credit facility – 442,592 Long-term debt repayments (40,123 ) (550,371 ) Interest rate swap settlement receipts (payments) 2,684 (3,294 ) Payment of debt issuance costs – (1,794 ) Purchases of treasury shares (716 ) (10,064 ) Dividends paid (26,259 ) (25,465 ) Acquisition holdback payments (1,510 ) (1,070 ) Taxes paid for shares withheld for equity awards (3,340 ) (4,093 ) Exercise of stock appreciation rights and options 127 116 Net Cash used in Financing Activities (69,137 ) (153,443 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (417 ) (1,846 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (18,936 ) (102,902 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 184,474 257,745 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 165,538 $ 154,843

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands) The Company supplemented the reporting of financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with reporting of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist shareholders in understanding financial results, assessing prospects for future performance, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The Company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review company financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Reconciliation of Net Income, a GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended



December 31, Six Months Ended



December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income $ 80,457 $ 57,026 $ 157,337 $ 109,995 Interest expense, net 6,185 7,007 12,665 14,397 Income tax expense 25,493 15,013 47,657 29,580 Depreciation and amortization of property 5,552 5,436 11,033 10,863 Amortization of intangibles 7,814 8,084 15,519 16,205 EBITDA $ 125,501 $ 92,566 $ 244,211 $ 181,040 The Company defines EBITDA as Earnings from operations before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that may not be indicative of core operating results, a non-GAAP financial measure.

Reconciliation of Net Cash provided by Operating activities, a GAAP financial measure, to Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended



December 31, Six Months Ended



December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Cash provided by Operating Activities $ 62,880 $ 32,622 $ 88,823 $ 81,264 Capital expenditures (7,263 ) (3,889 ) (12,817 ) (7,510 ) Free Cash Flow $ 55,617 $ 28,733 $ 76,006 $ 73,754 Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, a non-GAAP financial measure.

