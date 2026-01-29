Applied AI Company Northslope Raises $22M to Replace One-Size-Fits-All Enterprise SaaS

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northslope, the first applied AI company purpose-built for the Palantir operating system, today announced it has raised $22 million to scale its Forward Deployed Engineering model and expand its Palantir-native AI application platform. The Series A raise follows a breakout year in which Northslope delivered customer outcomes in production across multiple industries and grew revenue nearly 7x, establishing itself as a leader in mission-specific AI for world-changing organizations.

Founded and built by former Palantir Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs), Northslope believes the era of one-size-fits-all software is over. The leading enterprises of the next century need AI that amplifies their differentiation rather than conforming them to the status quo.

Today, Northslope’s products help doctors catch cancer earlier, aerospace manufacturers build and fly better rockets, and energy producers supply more renewable megawatts onto the global grid. Northslope’s connected AI application suites provide each customer with the precision and control of custom software without sacrificing the speed, cost structure, or maintainability of enterprise SaaS.

"World-changing organizations don't run on off-the-shelf software, they cannot afford to operate like everyone else," said Founder and CEO Bill Ward, a former Palantir Forward Deployed Engineer. "Northslope brings mission-specific software within reach for organizations ready to stop compromising. Our customers get to focus on what only they can do. We handle the rest."

The Series A was co-led by Friends & Family Capital, founded by former Palantir CFO Colin Anderson, and Goldcrest Capital, founded by Adam Ross, Palantir’s first independent board member. Additional participation came from Fifth Down Capital, Leblon Capital, and a network of Palantir alumni, including a co-founder, director, and leaders across product and forward-deployed engineering.

“The enterprise technology stack of the AI age will be the Palantir operating system plus Northslope’s mission-specific applications. Northslope pioneers this category, with AI deployed in complex enterprise production environments to deliver meaningful customer outcomes today,” said Colin Anderson, Founding Partner of Friends & Family Capital and former CFO of Palantir. “The winners of Enterprise AI will be the ones who know how to deploy deep inside the most important institutions in the world. Northslope already does this today.”

"The next Palantir will be built on Palantir. Northslope is creating a new enterprise software category for the world's AI operating system,” said Adam Ross, Founding Partner of Goldcrest Capital and former Palantir board member. “For decades, organizations had to choose between expensive multi-year builds and generic SaaS that commoditized away their competitive advantage. We're watching Northslope's mission-specific AI applications deliver better outcomes for customers and replace two different trillion-dollar industries in the process."

The funding comes on the heels of Northslope being named Palantir’s first and only Vanguard: Elite partner, recognizing Northslope’s effective forward-deployed engineering model and differentiated outcomes delivered for customers on the Palantir operating system.

“Northslope enables customers to win with Palantir AIP and dominate their industry,” said Ted Mabrey, Global Head of Commercial at Palantir Technologies. “We are extremely bullish on Northslope’s vision and execution, and are proud to serve the most critical institutions in the West together.”

About Northslope

Northslope is a software company that ships mission-specific AI applications on the Palantir operating system. The company’s purpose-built agentic software powers mission-critical business outcomes for customers across industries on Palantir AIP, Foundry, and Gotham. Founded and led by Palantir alumni, Northslope forward deploys with customers around the world and has hub offices in New York, London, and Denver. Learn more at northslope.com.

About Friends & Family Capital

Friends & Family Capital invests in entrepreneurs that transform big markets. The firm’s founding partners helped scale Palantir in the private markets as its longtime CFO and jointly backed over 25 Unicorn startups. The trusted partner for Founders and CFOs as they scale their finance function, Friends & Family Capital invests in business models that produce long-term and defensible compounding growth and cash flow powered by world-class software. For more information, please see www.fafc.com.

About Goldcrest Capital

Goldcrest Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm with $2.7 billion in assets under management. The firm’s investments include SpaceX, Peregrine, and Anduril. Goldcrest is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. See more at www.goldcrest.com.

Media Contact

media@northslope.com