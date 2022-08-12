Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe to Grow by $118.18 Million During 2022-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe 2022-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The applicant tracking systems market in Europe is poised to grow by $118.18 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period. The report on the applicant tracking systems market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the digitalization of HR divisions of organizations, benefits associated with applicant tracking systems, and the increasing use of cloud-based applicant tracking systems.

The applicant tracking systems market in Europe analysis includes deployment and end-user segments and geographic landscape.

The applicant tracking systems market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premise

By End-user

Large enterprises

SMEs

By Geographical Landscape

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

This study identifies the integration of AI into applicant tracking systems as one of the prime reasons driving the applicant tracking systems market growth in Europe during the next few years. Also, demand for mobile-based applicant tracking systems apps and expansion by applicant tracking system vendors in Europe will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on applicant tracking systems market in Europe covers the following areas:

Applicant tracking systems market sizing

Applicant tracking systems market forecast

Applicant tracking systems market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Bamboo HR LLC

Bullhorn Inc.

Cegid Group

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Employ Inc.

Greenhouse Software Inc.

iCIMS Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kallidus Ltd.

Mountview Partners

OneRecruit

Oracle Corp.

Recruitee BV

Rullion Ltd.

SAP SE

SmartRecruiters Inc.

Symphony Talent LLC

Tribepad Ltd.

UKG Inc.

Workable Software Ltd.

