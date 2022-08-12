Home Business Wire Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe to Grow by $118.18 Million During...
Business Wire

Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe to Grow by $118.18 Million During 2022-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe 2022-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The applicant tracking systems market in Europe is poised to grow by $118.18 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period. The report on the applicant tracking systems market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the digitalization of HR divisions of organizations, benefits associated with applicant tracking systems, and the increasing use of cloud-based applicant tracking systems.

The applicant tracking systems market in Europe analysis includes deployment and end-user segments and geographic landscape.

The applicant tracking systems market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Deployment

  • Cloud-based
  • On-premise

By End-user

  • Large enterprises
  • SMEs

By Geographical Landscape

  • UK
  • Germany
  • Rest of Europe

This study identifies the integration of AI into applicant tracking systems as one of the prime reasons driving the applicant tracking systems market growth in Europe during the next few years. Also, demand for mobile-based applicant tracking systems apps and expansion by applicant tracking system vendors in Europe will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on applicant tracking systems market in Europe covers the following areas:

  • Applicant tracking systems market sizing
  • Applicant tracking systems market forecast
  • Applicant tracking systems market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Bamboo HR LLC
  • Bullhorn Inc.
  • Cegid Group
  • Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
  • Employ Inc.
  • Greenhouse Software Inc.
  • iCIMS Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Kallidus Ltd.
  • Mountview Partners
  • OneRecruit
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Recruitee BV
  • Rullion Ltd.
  • SAP SE
  • SmartRecruiters Inc.
  • Symphony Talent LLC
  • Tribepad Ltd.
  • UKG Inc.
  • Workable Software Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/he8w4q

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

More German Firms Seek IoT Services for Competitive Edge

Business Wire Business Wire -
Service providers help enterprises build and maintain IoT solutions amid a severe IT skills shortage, ISG Provider Lens™ report...
Continua a leggere

Square Study Reveals the Digital Transformation of the UK’s Professional Services Industry

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Square, the globally trusted software, payments, and hardware solution for businesses of all sizes, has today released new...
Continua a leggere

KuCoin Labs Advances Metaverse Exploration by Incubating Univers Network

Business Wire Business Wire -
VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KuCoin Labs, the investment and incubation arm of the KuCoin ecosystem, has officially announced its proceeding incubation...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

More German Firms Seek IoT Services for Competitive Edge

Business Wire