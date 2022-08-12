Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe to Grow by $118.18 Million During 2022-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe 2022-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The applicant tracking systems market in Europe is poised to grow by $118.18 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period. The report on the applicant tracking systems market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the digitalization of HR divisions of organizations, benefits associated with applicant tracking systems, and the increasing use of cloud-based applicant tracking systems.
The applicant tracking systems market in Europe analysis includes deployment and end-user segments and geographic landscape.
The applicant tracking systems market in Europe is segmented as below:
By Deployment
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
By End-user
- Large enterprises
- SMEs
By Geographical Landscape
- UK
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
This study identifies the integration of AI into applicant tracking systems as one of the prime reasons driving the applicant tracking systems market growth in Europe during the next few years. Also, demand for mobile-based applicant tracking systems apps and expansion by applicant tracking system vendors in Europe will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on applicant tracking systems market in Europe covers the following areas:
- Applicant tracking systems market sizing
- Applicant tracking systems market forecast
- Applicant tracking systems market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Vendor Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Bamboo HR LLC
- Bullhorn Inc.
- Cegid Group
- Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
- Employ Inc.
- Greenhouse Software Inc.
- iCIMS Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Kallidus Ltd.
- Mountview Partners
- OneRecruit
- Oracle Corp.
- Recruitee BV
- Rullion Ltd.
- SAP SE
- SmartRecruiters Inc.
- Symphony Talent LLC
- Tribepad Ltd.
- UKG Inc.
- Workable Software Ltd.
