Apple reports first quarter results

All-time records for total company revenue and EPS

iPhone and Services revenue reach new all-time highs

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 first quarter ended December 27, 2025. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $143.8 billion, up 16 percent year over year. Diluted earnings per share was $2.84, up 19 percent year over year.

“Today, Apple is proud to report a remarkable, record-breaking quarter, with revenue of $143.8 billion, up 16 percent from a year ago and well above our expectations,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “iPhone had its best-ever quarter driven by unprecedented demand, with all-time records across every geographic segment, and Services also achieved an all-time revenue record, up 14 percent from a year ago. We are also excited to announce that our installed base now has more than 2.5 billion active devices, which is a testament to incredible customer satisfaction for the very best products and services in the world.”

“During the December quarter, our record business performance and strong margins led to EPS growth of 19 percent, setting a new all-time EPS record,” said Kevan Parekh, Apple’s CFO. “These exceptionally strong results generated nearly $54 billion in operating cash flow, allowing us to return almost $32 billion to shareholders.”

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on February 12, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 9, 2026.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about payment of the Company’s quarterly dividend and future business plans. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: effects of global and regional economic conditions, including as a result of government policies, trade and other international disputes, geopolitical tensions, conflict, terrorism, natural disasters, and public health issues; risks relating to the design, manufacture, introduction, and transition of products and services in highly competitive and rapidly changing markets, including from reliance on third parties for components, technology, manufacturing, applications, services, support, and content; risks relating to information technology system failures, network disruptions, and failure to protect, loss of, or unauthorized access to, or release of, data; and effects of unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws and regulations. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and per-share amounts) Three Months Ended December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 Net sales: Products $ 113,743 $ 97,960 Services 30,013 26,340 Total net sales (1) 143,756 124,300 Cost of sales: Products 67,478 59,447 Services 7,047 6,578 Total cost of sales 74,525 66,025 Gross margin 69,231 58,275 Operating expenses: Research and development 10,887 8,268 Selling, general and administrative 7,492 7,175 Total operating expenses 18,379 15,443 Operating income 50,852 42,832 Other income/(expense), net 150 (248 ) Income before provision for income taxes 51,002 42,584 Provision for income taxes 8,905 6,254 Net income $ 42,097 $ 36,330 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.85 $ 2.41 Diluted $ 2.84 $ 2.40 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 14,748,158 15,081,724 Diluted 14,810,356 15,150,865 (1) Net sales by reportable segment: Americas $ 58,529 $ 52,648 Europe 38,146 33,861 Greater China 25,526 18,513 Japan 9,413 8,987 Rest of Asia Pacific 12,142 10,291 Total net sales $ 143,756 $ 124,300 (1) Net sales by category: iPhone $ 85,269 $ 69,138 Mac 8,386 8,987 iPad 8,595 8,088 Wearables, Home and Accessories 11,493 11,747 Services 30,013 26,340 Total net sales $ 143,756 $ 124,300

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and par value) December 27,

2025 September 27,

2025 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,317 $ 35,934 Marketable securities 21,590 18,763 Accounts receivable, net 39,921 39,777 Vendor non-trade receivables 30,399 33,180 Inventories 5,875 5,718 Other current assets 15,002 14,585 Total current assets 158,104 147,957 Non-current assets: Marketable securities 77,888 77,723 Property, plant and equipment, net 50,159 49,834 Other non-current assets 93,146 83,727 Total non-current assets 221,193 211,284 Total assets $ 379,297 $ 359,241 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 70,587 $ 69,860 Other current liabilities 68,543 66,387 Deferred revenue 9,413 9,055 Commercial paper 1,997 7,979 Term debt 11,827 12,350 Total current liabilities 162,367 165,631 Non-current liabilities: Term debt 76,685 78,328 Other non-current liabilities 52,055 41,549 Total non-current liabilities 128,740 119,877 Total liabilities 291,107 285,508 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 50,400,000 shares authorized; 14,702,703 and 14,773,260 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 95,221 93,568 Accumulated deficit (2,177 ) (14,264 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,854 ) (5,571 ) Total shareholders’ equity 88,190 73,733 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 379,297 $ 359,241

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning balances $ 35,934 $ 29,943 Operating activities: Net income 42,097 36,330 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,214 3,080 Share-based compensation expense 3,594 3,286 Other (528 ) (2,009 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (153 ) 3,597 Vendor non-trade receivables 2,781 3,166 Inventories (211 ) 215 Other current and non-current assets (10,250 ) 939 Accounts payable 848 (6,671 ) Other current and non-current liabilities 12,533 (11,998 ) Cash generated by operating activities 53,925 29,935 Investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (12,693 ) (6,124 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 7,510 15,967 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 2,824 3,492 Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (2,373 ) (2,940 ) Other (154 ) (603 ) Cash generated by/(used in) investing activities (4,886 ) 9,792 Financing activities: Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,922 ) (2,921 ) Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents (3,921 ) (3,856 ) Repurchases of common stock (24,701 ) (23,606 ) Repayments of term debt (2,164 ) (1,009 ) Repayments of commercial paper, net (5,910 ) (7,944 ) Other (38 ) (35 ) Cash used in financing activities (39,656 ) (39,371 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents 9,383 356 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, ending balances $ 45,317 $ 30,299 Supplemental cash flow disclosure: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 3,434 $ 18,651

