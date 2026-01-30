Apple reports first quarter results

All-time records for total company revenue and EPS
iPhone and Services revenue reach new all-time highs
CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 first quarter ended December 27, 2025. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $143.8 billion, up 16 percent year over year. Diluted earnings per share was $2.84, up 19 percent year over year.
“Today, Apple is proud to report a remarkable, record-breaking quarter, with revenue of $143.8 billion, up 16 percent from a year ago and well above our expectations,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “iPhone had its best-ever quarter driven by unprecedented demand, with all-time records across every geographic segment, and Services also achieved an all-time revenue record, up 14 percent from a year ago. We are also excited to announce that our installed base now has more than 2.5 billion active devices, which is a testament to incredible customer satisfaction for the very best products and services in the world.”
“During the December quarter, our record business performance and strong margins led to EPS growth of 19 percent, setting a new all-time EPS record,” said Kevan Parekh, Apple’s CFO. “These exceptionally strong results generated nearly $54 billion in operating cash flow, allowing us to return almost $32 billion to shareholders.”
Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on February 12, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 9, 2026.
This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about payment of the Company’s quarterly dividend and future business plans. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: effects of global and regional economic conditions, including as a result of government policies, trade and other international disputes, geopolitical tensions, conflict, terrorism, natural disasters, and public health issues; risks relating to the design, manufacture, introduction, and transition of products and services in highly competitive and rapidly changing markets, including from reliance on third parties for components, technology, manufacturing, applications, services, support, and content; risks relating to information technology system failures, network disruptions, and failure to protect, loss of, or unauthorized access to, or release of, data; and effects of unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws and regulations. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.
Apple Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and per-share amounts)
Three Months Ended
December 27,
December 28,
Net sales:
Products
$
113,743
$
97,960
Services
30,013
26,340
Total net sales (1)
143,756
124,300
Cost of sales:
Products
67,478
59,447
Services
7,047
6,578
Total cost of sales
74,525
66,025
Gross margin
69,231
58,275
Operating expenses:
Research and development
10,887
8,268
Selling, general and administrative
7,492
7,175
Total operating expenses
18,379
15,443
Operating income
50,852
42,832
Other income/(expense), net
150
(248
)
Income before provision for income taxes
51,002
42,584
Provision for income taxes
8,905
6,254
Net income
$
42,097
$
36,330
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
2.85
$
2.41
Diluted
$
2.84
$
2.40
Shares used in computing earnings per share:
Basic
14,748,158
15,081,724
Diluted
14,810,356
15,150,865
(1) Net sales by reportable segment:
Americas
$
58,529
$
52,648
Europe
38,146
33,861
Greater China
25,526
18,513
Japan
9,413
8,987
Rest of Asia Pacific
12,142
10,291
Total net sales
$
143,756
$
124,300
(1) Net sales by category:
iPhone
$
85,269
$
69,138
Mac
8,386
8,987
iPad
8,595
8,088
Wearables, Home and Accessories
11,493
11,747
Services
30,013
26,340
Total net sales
$
143,756
$
124,300
Apple Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and par value)
December 27,
September 27,
ASSETS:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
45,317
$
35,934
Marketable securities
21,590
18,763
Accounts receivable, net
39,921
39,777
Vendor non-trade receivables
30,399
33,180
Inventories
5,875
5,718
Other current assets
15,002
14,585
Total current assets
158,104
147,957
Non-current assets:
Marketable securities
77,888
77,723
Property, plant and equipment, net
50,159
49,834
Other non-current assets
93,146
83,727
Total non-current assets
221,193
211,284
Total assets
$
379,297
$
359,241
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
70,587
$
69,860
Other current liabilities
68,543
66,387
Deferred revenue
9,413
9,055
Commercial paper
1,997
7,979
Term debt
11,827
12,350
Total current liabilities
162,367
165,631
Non-current liabilities:
Term debt
76,685
78,328
Other non-current liabilities
52,055
41,549
Total non-current liabilities
128,740
119,877
Total liabilities
291,107
285,508
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders’ equity:
Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 50,400,000 shares authorized; 14,702,703 and 14,773,260 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
95,221
93,568
Accumulated deficit
(2,177
)
(14,264
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,854
)
(5,571
)
Total shareholders’ equity
88,190
73,733
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
379,297
$
359,241
Apple Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended
December 27,
December 28,
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning balances
$
35,934
$
29,943
Operating activities:
Net income
42,097
36,330
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
3,214
3,080
Share-based compensation expense
3,594
3,286
Other
(528
)
(2,009
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(153
)
3,597
Vendor non-trade receivables
2,781
3,166
Inventories
(211
)
215
Other current and non-current assets
(10,250
)
939
Accounts payable
848
(6,671
)
Other current and non-current liabilities
12,533
(11,998
)
Cash generated by operating activities
53,925
29,935
Investing activities:
Purchases of marketable securities
(12,693
)
(6,124
)
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
7,510
15,967
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
2,824
3,492
Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(2,373
)
(2,940
)
Other
(154
)
(603
)
Cash generated by/(used in) investing activities
(4,886
)
9,792
Financing activities:
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
(2,922
)
(2,921
)
Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents
(3,921
)
(3,856
)
Repurchases of common stock
(24,701
)
(23,606
)
Repayments of term debt
(2,164
)
(1,009
)
Repayments of commercial paper, net
(5,910
)
(7,944
)
Other
(38
)
(35
)
Cash used in financing activities
(39,656
)
(39,371
)
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents
9,383
356
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, ending balances
$
45,317
$
30,299
Supplemental cash flow disclosure:
Cash paid for income taxes, net
$
3,434
$
18,651
