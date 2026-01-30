Apple reports first quarter results

di
Business Wire
-

All-time records for total company revenue and EPS

iPhone and Services revenue reach new all-time highs

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 first quarter ended December 27, 2025. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $143.8 billion, up 16 percent year over year. Diluted earnings per share was $2.84, up 19 percent year over year.

“Today, Apple is proud to report a remarkable, record-breaking quarter, with revenue of $143.8 billion, up 16 percent from a year ago and well above our expectations,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “iPhone had its best-ever quarter driven by unprecedented demand, with all-time records across every geographic segment, and Services also achieved an all-time revenue record, up 14 percent from a year ago. We are also excited to announce that our installed base now has more than 2.5 billion active devices, which is a testament to incredible customer satisfaction for the very best products and services in the world.”

“During the December quarter, our record business performance and strong margins led to EPS growth of 19 percent, setting a new all-time EPS record,” said Kevan Parekh, Apple’s CFO. “These exceptionally strong results generated nearly $54 billion in operating cash flow, allowing us to return almost $32 billion to shareholders.”

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on February 12, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 9, 2026.

Apple will provide live streaming of its Q1 2026 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on January 29, 2026, at apple.com/investor/earnings-call. The webcast will be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

Apple periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, apple.com, and its investor relations website, investor.apple.com. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about payment of the Company’s quarterly dividend and future business plans. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: effects of global and regional economic conditions, including as a result of government policies, trade and other international disputes, geopolitical tensions, conflict, terrorism, natural disasters, and public health issues; risks relating to the design, manufacture, introduction, and transition of products and services in highly competitive and rapidly changing markets, including from reliance on third parties for components, technology, manufacturing, applications, services, support, and content; risks relating to information technology system failures, network disruptions, and failure to protect, loss of, or unauthorized access to, or release of, data; and effects of unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws and regulations. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple’s six software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV. Apple’s more than 150,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom (www.apple.com/newsroom), or email Apple’s Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com.

© 2026 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Apple Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and per-share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 27,
2025

 

December 28,
2024

Net sales:

 

 

 

Products

$

113,743

 

$

97,960

 

Services

 

30,013

 

 

26,340

 

Total net sales (1)

 

143,756

 

 

124,300

 

Cost of sales:

 

 

 

Products

 

67,478

 

 

59,447

 

Services

 

7,047

 

 

6,578

 

Total cost of sales

 

74,525

 

 

66,025

 

Gross margin

 

69,231

 

 

58,275

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

Research and development

 

10,887

 

 

8,268

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

7,492

 

 

7,175

 

Total operating expenses

 

18,379

 

 

15,443

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

50,852

 

 

42,832

 

Other income/(expense), net

 

150

 

 

(248

)

Income before provision for income taxes

 

51,002

 

 

42,584

 

Provision for income taxes

 

8,905

 

 

6,254

 

Net income

$

42,097

 

$

36,330

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

Basic

$

2.85

 

$

2.41

 

Diluted

$

2.84

 

$

2.40

 

Shares used in computing earnings per share:

 

 

 

Basic

 

14,748,158

 

 

15,081,724

 

Diluted

 

14,810,356

 

 

15,150,865

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Net sales by reportable segment:

 

 

 

Americas

$

58,529

 

$

52,648

 

Europe

 

38,146

 

 

33,861

 

Greater China

 

25,526

 

 

18,513

 

Japan

 

9,413

 

 

8,987

 

Rest of Asia Pacific

 

12,142

 

 

10,291

 

Total net sales

$

143,756

 

$

124,300

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Net sales by category:

 

 

 

iPhone

$

85,269

 

$

69,138

 

Mac

 

8,386

 

 

8,987

 

iPad

 

8,595

 

 

8,088

 

Wearables, Home and Accessories

 

11,493

 

 

11,747

 

Services

 

30,013

 

 

26,340

 

Total net sales

$

143,756

$

124,300

 

Apple Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and par value)

 

 

December 27,
2025

 

September 27,
2025

ASSETS:

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

45,317

 

 

$

35,934

 

Marketable securities

 

21,590

 

 

 

18,763

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

39,921

 

 

 

39,777

 

Vendor non-trade receivables

 

30,399

 

 

 

33,180

 

Inventories

 

5,875

 

 

 

5,718

 

Other current assets

 

15,002

 

 

 

14,585

 

Total current assets

 

158,104

 

 

 

147,957

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

Marketable securities

 

77,888

 

 

 

77,723

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

50,159

 

 

 

49,834

 

Other non-current assets

 

93,146

 

 

 

83,727

 

Total non-current assets

 

221,193

 

 

 

211,284

 

Total assets

$

379,297

 

 

$

359,241

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

70,587

 

 

$

69,860

 

Other current liabilities

 

68,543

 

 

 

66,387

 

Deferred revenue

 

9,413

 

 

 

9,055

 

Commercial paper

 

1,997

 

 

 

7,979

 

Term debt

 

11,827

 

 

 

12,350

 

Total current liabilities

 

162,367

 

 

 

165,631

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

Term debt

 

76,685

 

 

 

78,328

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

52,055

 

 

 

41,549

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

128,740

 

 

 

119,877

 

Total liabilities

 

291,107

 

 

 

285,508

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 50,400,000 shares authorized; 14,702,703 and 14,773,260 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

95,221

 

 

 

93,568

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(2,177

)

 

 

(14,264

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(4,854

)

 

 

(5,571

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

88,190

 

 

 

73,733

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

379,297

 

 

$

359,241

 

Apple Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In millions)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 27,
2025

 

December 28,
2024

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning balances

$

35,934

 

 

$

29,943

 

 

 

 

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

 

42,097

 

 

 

36,330

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,214

 

 

 

3,080

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

3,594

 

 

 

3,286

 

Other

 

(528

)

 

 

(2,009

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(153

)

 

 

3,597

 

Vendor non-trade receivables

 

2,781

 

 

 

3,166

 

Inventories

 

(211

)

 

 

215

 

Other current and non-current assets

 

(10,250

)

 

 

939

 

Accounts payable

 

848

 

 

 

(6,671

)

Other current and non-current liabilities

 

12,533

 

 

 

(11,998

)

Cash generated by operating activities

 

53,925

 

 

 

29,935

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(12,693

)

 

 

(6,124

)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

 

7,510

 

 

 

15,967

 

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

 

2,824

 

 

 

3,492

 

Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment

 

(2,373

)

 

 

(2,940

)

Other

 

(154

)

 

 

(603

)

Cash generated by/(used in) investing activities

 

(4,886

)

 

 

9,792

 

 

 

 

 

Financing activities:

 

 

 

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(2,922

)

 

 

(2,921

)

Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents

 

(3,921

)

 

 

(3,856

)

Repurchases of common stock

 

(24,701

)

 

 

(23,606

)

Repayments of term debt

 

(2,164

)

 

 

(1,009

)

Repayments of commercial paper, net

 

(5,910

)

 

 

(7,944

)

Other

 

(38

)

 

 

(35

)

Cash used in financing activities

 

(39,656

)

 

 

(39,371

)

 

 

 

 

Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

9,383

 

 

 

356

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, ending balances

$

45,317

 

 

$

30,299

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental cash flow disclosure:

 

 

 

Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

3,434

 

 

$

18,651

 

 


Contacts

Press Contact:
Josh Rosenstock
Apple
jrosenstock@apple.com
(408) 862-1142

Investor Relations Contact:
Suhasini Chandramouli
Apple
suhasini@apple.com
(408) 974-3123