Aperia Expands Predictive Tire Analytics Platform to Trailers with Launch of Halo Trailer Connect

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aperia Technologies Inc., an industry leader dedicated to solving commercial fleets’ most pressing challenges at the wheel end through active tire inflation hardware and predictive maintenance software, today announced it has expanded its Halo Connect tire analytics offering to trailers with the introduction of Halo Trailer Connect. The move enables fleets to keep all tires under management with a single, industry-leading platform to optimize uptime, tire life, and maintenance costs.





“With a million tires under management and algorithms trained over billions of miles, Aperia leads the industry in tire health analytics and active pressure management,” said Judith Monte, Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience at Aperia. “Aperia’s comprehensive tire management toolbox, dedicated to solving tire wear and tire issues which impact downtime, make Halo Trailer Connect the most sought-after solution for fleets looking to move beyond tire pressure monitoring.”

Like its tractor counterpart, Halo Trailer Connect utilizes machine learning to assess overall tire and wheel-end health, detect potential issues by tire position, and classify them by severity. The system identifies tires reaching end-of-life, leaking, or may benefit from an updated cold inflation pressure (CIP) target. Halo Trailer Connect considers infinite interrelated and competing variables, such as user goals and risk profiles, to affect, inform and customize tire-related maintenance recommendations and strategic fleet decisions.

Halo Trailer Connect comes standard with the following features to unlock differentiated value not currently available with other tire management platforms:

Predictive tire health insights and customized user service recommendations

Trailer asset tracking

A single platform to manage both tractor and trailer tires

Can be used as a stand-alone product or with all brands of trailer inflation systems, including the Halo Tire Inflator for tractors and trailers

Shipments of Halo Trailer Connect will begin in the third quarter of 2023, with pre-orders being taken now. Learn more about Halo Trailer Connect at www.aperiatech.com/halo-trailer-connect, or visit Aperia at booth 2441 at Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) to speak with a product expert.

About Aperia Technologies, Inc.

Aperia Technologies offers the most comprehensive, user-friendly line-up of tire management solutions available to commercial fleets worldwide. With a million tires under management, Aperia leads the industry with active inflation and predictive maintenance technology. The company’s comprehensive suite of tire management solutions, capable of fully optimizing fleet tire management practices, includes Halo Connect®, Halo Trailer Connect, and Halo Tire Inflator®. All solutions improve fuel economy and road safety while reducing fleet tire expenditures, downtime, and maintenance costs. For more information, visit www.aperiatech.com.

