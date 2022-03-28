Anubi Digital Brings Its High Net Worth Customers New Ways to Grow Their Digital Assets Through New Partnership With Celsius

Anubi Digital offers a host of active custody strategies for Bitcoin and other major crypto assets, furthered by its new Partnership with Celsius.

TURIN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anubi Digital, a digital asset custodian and the first company in Italy to provide access to institutional decentralized finance (DeFi), along with Celsius, the world’s leading cryptocurrency platform, have entered into an agreement to expand crypto service offerings for Anubi Digital’s customers.

The service will allow Anubi Digital’s users to be screened and verified in advance and have their digital assets guaranteed for security and compliance.

Anubi Digital offers custom strategies and will also have access to a range of tax and legal services covering the full crypto lifecycle which helps position their crypto assets for long-term, sustainable growth.

With over $20 billion in assets, Celsius is a global leader in crypto and its services are considered as the benchmark of the industry.

“We are very proud of our partnership with Celsius. After being the first player to bring institutional DeFi to Italy, giving our clients the opportunity to enter the crypto vertical, this new partnership with Celsius allows us to offer best-in-class CeFi solutions to the market” said Diego D’Aquilio, CEO and Co-Founder of Anubi Digital.

“At Celsius our goal is to bring financial freedom to the masses and through this partnership we further this commitment,” said Alex Mashinsky, CEO at Celsius. “Anubi Digital has been able to merge best-in-class crypto services with custom solutions for high net worth individuals, and we are proud to be part of that growth.”

Celsius helps over a million customers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

Born in November 2020 and active in the Italian market since the end of 2021, Anubi Digital is a platform for passive and active custody of digital assets – including NFT – focused on serving the needs of the HNWI and institutional segments. Among the first companies in the world to provide access to institutional (permissioned) DeFi, Anubi Digital was founded by Diego D’Aquilio, active in the crypto world since 2015, Adriano Marconetto, over 20 years of experience in the tech world and Federico Nitidi, who has built businesses in Italy, Israel and the United States in the DeFi space.



www.anubidigital.com

