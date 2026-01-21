ansrsource Wins Bronze in Brandon Hall Group’s Excellence in Technology Awards 2025

Automated Training Scheduling Platform ansrTMS wins the award in its launch year

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CorporateLearning--ansrsource, a leader in learning optimization, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group award for excellence in the “Best Advance in ILT Management and Delivery” category for its recently launched automated training scheduling platform ansrTMS™. The award application was filed in partnership with Hilti, a leading global provider of innovative tools, technology, software, and services for the professional construction industry. Hilti utilizes ansrTMS as an intuitive platform that enables its Learning and Development teams to focus on learner impact.

The 2025 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Awards™ are given for work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Enablement, Future of Work, and Education Technology.

ansrTMS is a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) training management platform that streamlines the scheduling of complex, cohort-based programs. Delivered entirely online, it provides flexible, template-driven setup, intelligent scheduling, and straightforward reporting accessible through a secure web interface. ansrTMS connects seamlessly with LMSs and calendars, eliminating manual spreadsheets and enabling efficient, coordinated training operations across teams and locations. The training scheduling operations system aims to bring efficiencies to organizations deploying cohort learning across North America, APAC, and globally.

Rajiv Narayana, ansrsource President and CEO, said, “ansrTMS earning this industry award during its first year validates the product’s huge potential toward serving industries across manufacturing, healthcare, and aviation, among others. We developed ansrTMS as a new class of Training Management System that eliminates the operational entropy of cohort-based training. This solves one of the most underserved needs in L&D – the automation of training scheduling and coordination.”

“The Excellence in Technology Awards celebrate the most forward-thinking innovations shaping the future of learning, talent, and human capital management. This year’s winners exemplify how technology can unlock new possibilities improving performance, enabling smarter decision-making, and transforming how organizations support and develop their people,” said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and leader of the Excellence Awards program.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

“Our Technology Awards are built on a rigorous evaluation framework that measures true innovation, functional excellence, and quantifiable business impact. The solution providers and organizations recognized this year reflect the highest standards in the industry, demonstrating how technology can accelerate capability, efficiency, and results,” said Mike Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer.

About ansrsource

ansrsource is a learning optimization company that partners with organizations to help them simplify learning, scale smarter, and achieve measurable outcomes without overspending or overloading internal teams. ansrsource combines powerful AI tools, smart design, and human expertise to support business and learning leaders who are under pressure to deliver real impact. Whether organizations are aiming to increase engagement, boost competency, ensure compliance, or strengthen financial performance, ansrsource helps them move from overwhelmed to optimized. Learn Toward Tomorrow; Outperform Today. Learn more at www.ansrsource.com.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the home of the HCM Excellence Awards® – the most prestigious and sought-after awards in Human Capital Management. For over 30 years, these awards have set the gold standard in recognizing organizations for innovative and effective HCM practices across Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Human Resources, Sales Performance, and Technology.

