Anovion Appoints Sam Chong as CFO

Sam Chong brings strong industry experience to growing US owned and operated synthetic graphite producer

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anovion, a U.S. synthetic graphite manufacturer securing the North American supply chain for the electrified future, announced that it has appointed Sam Chong as CFO. He most recently served as CFO at Hyzon Motors.

“ Sam brings a wealth of experience in sustainability and battery-related industries that will be extremely valuable to Anovion as we work to rapidly expand and scale our business to meet the growing demand for the electrified future and do our part to secure the domestic battery supply chain,” commented Anovion CEO Eric Stopka.

Previously, Sam acted as Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations at Fluence Energy, a leading global provider of grid-scale energy storage products and services, and as Treasurer of Gogo Business Aviation, the world’s largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. He holds both a BA in economics and MBA from the University of Chicago.

“ I’m pleased to be joining Anovion and its experienced group of industry professionals at this exciting time for the organization. I am looking forward to working alongside this team to expedite its growth as we take the company to the next level,” added Sam.

As the Chief Financial Officer, Sam will be focused on supporting Anovion’s strategic growth plans in the North American battery supply chain, building sound and reliable internal controls to the finance and enterprise, leading relationship building with key financial investors and stakeholders, and positioning the company as it looks to secure its next sources of capital.

About Anovion

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Anovion is a US-owned synthetic graphite manufacturer, founded on a legacy of 140 years of combined experience in manufacturing synthetic graphite materials. A leader in advanced materials innovation and manufacturing for lithium-ion battery anode, Anovion is one of a select few synthetic graphite producers in North America to gain qualification for EV applications and began commercial production in early 2021. In 2022, Anovion was awarded a $117 million grant from the US Department of Energy to rapidly scale production capacities to meet growing demand, construct a large-scale factory, and to invest in a technology Center of Excellence in Sanborn, New York. Today, Anovion operates the largest manufacturing capacity of synthetic graphite available in the United States. For more information, please visit www.anovion-anode.com.

About Monomyth Group

The Monomyth Group, a majority investor in Anovion, was founded in Chicago, Illinois as a diversified holding company that provides long-term, partner capital to help companies reach potential. For more information, please visit www.monomythgroup.com.

Contacts

Media

Jennifer Nardicchio



Email: JNardicchio@anovion-anode.com