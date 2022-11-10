Anomali Appoints Udit Tibrewal as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Tibrewal will Drive Operational Performance and Accelerate the Execution of the Company’s Strategy to Scale Growth.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CyberSecurity—Anomali, the leader in modernizing and scaling security operations by delivering breakthrough levels of visibility and intelligence-driven threat detection and response, today announced that Udit Tibrewal has been appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO). As Anomali’s CFO and COO, Tibrewal will report directly to Anomali’s CEO, Ahmed Rubaie, leading the company’s global business operations.

“Udit brings decades of experience to Anomali – both in cybersecurity and in building and scaling growth globally. His experience and expertise spanning finance, capital markets, and leading growth-stage companies to an initial public offering will be a tremendous asset to our customers, partners, and investors,” said Ahmed Rubaie, CEO. “Udit’s extensive leadership has been instrumental in helping organizations operate successfully and with the inception of the COO role, we further augment our leadership team and enter 2023 with a higher velocity operating model to help Anomali succeed.”

Tibrewal has more than 25 years of financial leadership and is recognized for his ability to build, scale, and create value. Most recently, Tibrewal was CFO for Arkose Labs, where he was appointed to the firm’s Executive Leadership Team. While at Arkose Labs, he was accountable for all aspects of the company’s global financial operations and led employee engagement, HR and recruiting, and legal and compliance. Recognized for his expertise guiding publicly traded, venture capital-backed and private equity-backed technology companies, he has helped global organizations achieve their strategic objectives. His tenure includes CFO at security and identity company SecureAuth, and SVP Finance of Sitecore, the global leader of context marketing management software. At Sitecore, he was instrumental in the $1.2 billion sale of the company. Additionally, he led the finance organization of ServiceSource, guiding the leading B2B technology platform company to an initial public offering and secondary offering. Tibrewal began his career in public accounting with Big Four firm, PwC.

“I am excited to join the Anomali team as the CFO and newly created role of COO and contribute to the mission of helping organizations modernize their security operations to stop breaches and advanced adversaries,” said Tibrewal. “I look forward to bringing my experience in the security domain and in leading growth stage companies to help Anomali build on its success, drive operational improvements across the company and execute its growth plan.”

For more information, visit: www.anomali.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Anomali

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/anomali/

Blog: https://www.anomali.com/blog

About Anomali

Anomali is the leader in modernizing and scaling security operations, delivering breakthrough levels of security visibility and intelligence-driven threat detection & response. In a world filled with SIEM, SOAR, XDR, the Anomali Platform amplifies visibility, integrating with existing security controls, and enriching them with actionable context to stop the adversaries. Anomali helps customers and partners transform their SOC platform by elevating security efficacy and reducing their cost with automated processes at the heart of everything. The solution is anchored in big-data management and boasts the world’s largest repository of global intelligence that supports native-cloud, multi-cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments. Founded in 2013, Anomali serves global B2B enterprise businesses, large public sector organizations, ISACs, ISAOs, service providers, and Global 1000 customers to help safeguard the world’s critical infrastructure, companies, and people. Leading venture firms, including Google Ventures, General Catalyst, and IVP, back Anomali. Learn more at www.anomali.com.

Contacts

Karen Buffo



news@anomali.com