Annual IDC Best in Future of Industry Ecosystems Award Winner Named

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BestofIndustryEcosystemsAward–International Data Corporation (IDC) today announced that Schneider Electric is the Overall Winner of the IDC Future Enterprise Best in Future of Industry Ecosystems North America Awards for its “EcoStruxure Openness & Schneider Electric Exchange” strategic initiative. The annual award calls for the nomination of organizations that have demonstrated the ability to generate value by their participation in a new digital economy.

Schneider Electric will be presented with the award at a virtual event this fall. To register for the event, and learn more about the 2023 IDC Best in Future of Industry Ecosystems winning initiatives, visit HERE.

IDC’s Future of Industry Ecosystems framework emphasizes the importance of having executives that support and promote working with ecosystem partners to augment data, knowledge, capability, and talent. By focusing on being industry ecosystem first, organizations allow for the establishment of a shared network of expertise to support and enhance their innovation and operation initiatives.

“With EcoStruxure, Schneider Electric has a common digital ecosystem that brings together thousands of partners for common projects and initiatives,” said Jeffrey Hojlo, research vice president, Future of Industry Ecosystems, Innovation Strategies, & Energy Insights, IDC. “By sharing data and insights, sharing and co-developing applications, as well as sharing operations and expertise, partners can come together to develop a set of common blocks that deliver better outcomes for consumer, customers, citizens, or patients.”

Overall Winner: Schneider Electric – EcoStruxure Openness & Schneider Electric Exchange

Project Details: As we look at the world around us today, we see change happening at scale; with two distinct mega-trends that have a profound global impact; digital disruption and climate change. Tackling climate change is a top priority for Schneider Electric. Schneider Electric’s mission is to be the digital partner for efficiency and sustainability.

Schneider Electric believes digitization is an integral part of the solution to the climate change challenge, as it addresses both efficiency and sustainability. Working with Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS), Schneider is bringing the various parts of its ecosystem together through an open business platform to connect partners across the globe and encourage collaborative innovation. Schneider Electric Exchange allows technology partners and end-users to accelerate digital transformation through access to data and co-innovation.

EcoStruxure, Schneider Electric’s IoT-enabled, plug-and-play, open, interoperable platform, powers the Exchange developer portal and marketplace by populating it with software and content for industry/infrastructure/power/buildings as well as lifecycle stages of assets. Having helped thousands of customers do more with less, EcoStruxure is proving the power of digitization in energy management and industrial automation.

Schneider Electric has more than 600,000 partners, and thousands of developers working on its platforms, collaboratively, to exchange best practices, solutions, etc., and efficiently resolving customers’ problems.

The world is moving from digital transformation (DX) (as we know it) to Digital First. DX started with transformation from analog to digital. With contextualization, Digital First becomes the next evolution in DX. Digital is a permanent, yet dynamic fixture in this world. Digital First applies to any entity searching for a digital-based capability or enhancement that could improve our lives and desired outcomes. As we anchor ourselves in a digital-first world, one thing is clear. Organizations, private or public, large or small, will need to leverage technologies in an accelerated fashion to thrive. And the ones that can close the new digital gap through the greatest business value impact will become the market leaders of tomorrow. These leaders are the Future Enterprises. To learn more about the Future Enterprise Awards, please visit idcdxawards.com.

