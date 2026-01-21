Animal Crossing Aquarium Tour Continues Across the US This Year

Beginning in February, the Animal Crossing Aquarium Tour Makes its Way to Multiple New and Returning Aquariums in 2026

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AnimalCrossingNewHorizons--The aquarium experience inspired by the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game continues its journey in 2026! Starting Feb. 13, the Animal Crossing Aquarium Tour will appear at new and select returning locations across the U.S. throughout the year.

When visiting participating aquariums, attendees can expect Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed activities and also experience the variety of aquatic life featured at each aquarium. Planned activities include:

Photo opportunity featuring an aquarium-themed background with characters from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game.

game. Signage throughout the aquarium featuring Blathers and creature descriptions with information from the game.

Standees of familiar game characters – including Kapp’n, who makes his aquarium tour debut – will be located around the aquarium.

On certain days, aquarium attendees can collect themed stamps on a card by locating character standees in the Stamp Rally activity.

My Nintendo kiosks where guests with a Nintendo Account can check in to receive 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points redeemable for exclusive digital and physical rewards 1 on My.Nintendo.com.

on My.Nintendo.com. Select opportunities on certain days to obtain Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed patches featuring familiar characters from the game (available while supplies last).

themed patches featuring familiar characters from the game (available while supplies last). Scan a QR code in each aquarium to download mobile wallpapers to your smart device.

Opportunities to meet-and-greet Isabelle, Tom Nook or K.K. Slider from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game on select days and stops!

game on select days and stops! Officially licensed Animal Crossing merchandise will be available to purchase at aquarium gift shops while supplies last.

merchandise will be available to purchase at aquarium gift shops while supplies last. Plus, play the latest update of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game on select days at the aquarium where you can check out some of the fun that will be waiting for you when you create your personal island paradise.

Planned aquariums for this partnership include:

SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium in Orange County, Florida

Birch Aquarium in San Diego, California

SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium in Grapevine, Texas

SEA LIFE New Jersey Aquarium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium in Auburn Hills, Michigan

SEA LIFE at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota

SEA LIFE San Antonio Aquarium in San Antonio, Texas

SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium in Tempe, Arizona

SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord in Concord, North Carolina

SEA LIFE Kansas City Aquarium in Kansas City, Missouri

Tickets for the experience are included with the cost of general admission and can be purchased from each aquarium directly.

Waiting for the tour to come to your city? Spend some of that time checking out the game’s latest free content update and the recent launch of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition game, available now for the Nintendo Switch 2 system. This edition features enhanced resolution, mouse control support for a more intuitive decorating experience, an in-game megaphone to call your residents that uses the system microphone and more.

For more information, including tour dates for each location, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/whatsnew/events/play-events/animal-crossing-aquarium-tour/

1 A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem points. Terms apply (https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point).

About Nintendo: Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has been providing a wide range of entertainment products and experiences since its founding in 1889, beginning with the manufacture and sale of Hanafuda playing cards.

Since the 1983 release of the Family Computer (Famicom) system in Japan, and continuing through Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo’s focus has been the development, manufacturing, and sale of its gaming systems and software. To date, Nintendo has sold more than 6 billion video games and over 870 million hardware units globally, and has created franchises such as Mario™, Donkey Kong™, The Legend of Zelda™, Pokémon™, Metroid™, Kirby™, Animal Crossing™, Pikmin™, and Splatoon™.

Nintendo’s continuing mission is to create reasons to choose Nintendo for unique, family-friendly entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of everyone it touches.

A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

About Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. The time of day and season match real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find surprises all year round.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

GOLIN

Justin Aclin

212-373-6004

jaclin@golin.com