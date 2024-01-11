Anima Alternative SGR Deploys Kepler Cheuvreux Analytics Suite via FlexTRADER EMS

Sophisticated KCx analytics offering seamlessly available in FlexTRADER EMS.





With its API Analytical Suite, KCx increases transparency and allows clients a direct look at the quantitative analysis that KCx incorporates into their own algorithmic strategies.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, and Kepler Cheuvreux (KCx), a leading independent broker, today announced Anima Alternative SGR is live and in production using KCx’s new suite of intra-day stock-specific dynamic forecasts and analytics via API.

KCx’s API Analytical Suite allows clients to pull data to leverage KCx’s powerful Quantitative Models and Execution observations that are used by KCx’s algorithmic trading engine. These include stock-specific forecasts and analytics, such as volume, volatility, and spread forecasts. The offering will also develop further to have pre-trade market impact models and e-cost via machine learning techniques.

With this integration, Anima’s trading team using FlexTRADER EMS can directly stream forecast analytics into the order blotter and display only the columns that suit their specific trading strategies through a customizable and configurable interface. Additionally, with the analytics available within the FlexTRADER EMS order blotter, in combination with FlexAlgoWheel, sophisticated dynamic and arrival rules can be applied by traders using drag-and-drop functionality to automate low-touch orders.

Using KCx’s forecasts, Anima’s traders can create in-flight alerts to guide if an order is not likely to be filled. For example, an alert can be created to notify if a trader’s total order quantity required to be filled is more significant than KCx’s predicted Aggregated Remaining Volume so alternative sources of liquidity can be sought.

Brian Corcoran, Head of Trading at Anima Alternative, stated: “We are delighted to be one of the first firms to adopt KCx’s new analytics suite via our EMS solution, FlexTRADER EMS. We aim to ensure that Anima’s trading team is at the forefront of adopting innovations that deliver the actionable intelligence our teams need to optimize trading decision-making. We are now live and in production with KCx’s forecasts via API, and we look forward to seeing the benefits the innovation can bring.”

Bobbie Port, Head of Electronic Distribution at Kepler Cheuvreux, stated: “We are delighted to roll out the latest phases of our API Analytical suite for client use. Making it available directly within the EMS via API opens a more significant prospect of opportunities for data sharing in the most flexible and agile way. The KCx API provides powerful, easily actionable insights to improve traders’ strategies. Integrating KCx Analytical Suite with FlexTRADER EMS assists clients in their search for trading intelligence while leveraging their existing workflows.”

Andy Mahoney, Managing Director, EMEA at FlexTrade, noted: “Our existing clients, like Anima, increasingly want differentiated sources of dynamic, high-fidelity pre-trade analytics to combine with and enrich their trading data. Offerings like KCx’s new analytical suite are a perfect match for FlexTRADER EMS. Our open, flexible design enables clients to bring in the full breadth of forecast data into the EMS and use the analytics in the way that makes the most sense to the individual trader’s needs. Combining the predictive analytics with FlexTrade’s sophisticated automation and alerting tools is a powerful combination to help traders implement their strategies and course correct if needed.”

About FlexTrade Systems:



FlexTrade Systems is a global leader in high performance multi-asset execution management and order management systems for equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, futures, and options. A pioneer in the field, FlexTrade is internationally recognized for introducing FlexTRADER®, the world’s first broker-neutral, execution management trading system, which allows clients to completely control and customize their execution workflows through a comprehensive ability to search/access liquidity while maintaining the confidentiality of their trading strategies.

About Kepler Cheuvreux:



Kepler Cheuvreux is a leading independent European financial services company that specialises in Research, Execution, Fixed Income and Credit, Structured Solutions, Corporate Finance, and Asset Management.

The group employs around 600 people and is present in 13 major financial centres in Europe and the US: Amsterdam, Brussels, Frankfurt, Geneva, London, Madrid, Milan, New York, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna, and Zurich.

About ANIMA



ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with around €186 billion of assets under management (as of November 2023). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of products and services available on the market. The parent company ANIMA Holding is a public company listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 2014. In 2020 the group has enlarged through the creation of Anima Alternative Sgr, a company focused on private market investment and fully controlled by ANIMA Holding. In 2023 ANIMA Holding finalized the acquisition of 80% of the capital of Castello SGR, a leading company in the promotion and management of alternative investment products with a specific focus on real estate.

